4 tiers of NFL coaching changes this offseason

Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab go through each head coach and offensive coordinator change that has happened during this NFL offseason and rank them according to which ones should have the largest fantasy impact.

Before they dive into that, the guys go through all of the news coming out of the GM and head coach press conferences at the NFL Scouting Combine. What will the 49ers do at QB? Will the Cardinals trade DeAndre Hopkins? Where will Leonard Fournette land after being released by the Bucs? The guys talk through it all before spending the second half of the episode talking about coaches in new places.

02:40 Jaguars to place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram

05:15 49ers considering signing veteran QB

09:30 Cardinals not sure if DeAndre Hopkins will be traded

14:45 Buccaneers release Leonard Fournette

17:30 Bengals not sure if Joe Mixon will be back

20:20 Giants release Kenny Golladay

24:30 Carolina Panthers

31:40 Baltimore Ravens

36:20 Denver Broncos

40:35 Indianapolis Colts

43:25 Washington Commanders

45:40 Los Angeles Chargers

47:55 Los Angeles Rams / Kansas City Chiefs / New England Patriots

52:20 Dallas Cowboys / Philadelphia Eagles / Tennessee Titans / Tampa Bay Buccaneers

56:50 Houston Texans / New York Jets / Arizona Cardinals

