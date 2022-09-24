4 things progressives can do to get ready for November midterm elections

Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

I've been deeply concerned about the direction the county was going ever since Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. And, in part, I blamed myself for the state of the nation. I took for granted the progress the nation had made on issues like women's, minority and human rights.

It was a grave mistake that I was determined to remedy.

As a progressive, that got me thinking about what I and other progressives can do to get ready for the upcoming midterm elections and keep Americans leaning toward democracy, and away from this contemporary brand of semifascism so proudly worn by MAGA Republicans.

So I reached out to Yasmin Radjy, executive director of Swing Left, to talk about specific steps that progressives and even more centrist Democrats can do in the coming weeks to connect with non-MAGA Republicans and independent voters on important issues that we share common ground on – like abortion, the climate crisis and sensible gun control.

Here's what she had to say:

Listen, brag, don't make assumptions and focus on swing races

►"The biggest thing progressives need to do is to brag and take credit for the really big groundbreaking progress that we've made in the Biden administration and in this Congress."

►"Listen. If you're out there listening to voters when you are knocking on their doors – and you are listening to the issues that matter to them and why they care about them – then we can brag about the things that Democrats have done on those issues and what we're committed to doing."

►"Rather than assume that Republican and independent voters agree with Republicans and independents in Congress, we should go out and talk to them about what the majority of Americans agree on, which is sensible gun reform, access to abortion, an economy that provides people with dignified wages and jobs with a pathway to a career. Those are things that people agree on."

Trump might be right, tbh: Trump says presidents can mentally declassify things. Now we know Elvis is still alive!

►In a follow-up email, Radjy pointed out: "Progressives also need to continue to get involved in the swing races that will determine the balance of power in the House and Senate. We have a narrow path to maintaining control of Congress (and maybe even expanding control of the Senate) but it's only possible if we focus our volunteering and donation efforts on the most competitive races."

Take credit where credit is deserved

While detractors might point to rising inflation and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it's important to point out why that isn't the Democrats fault. Inflation is a problem around the world right now because of the way people behaved during the pandemic (lots and lots of demand and supply-chain disruptions around the globe) and Russia's war on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden speaks about The Inflation Reduction Act&nbsp;on July 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about The Inflation Reduction Act on July 28, 2022.

And no, the Inflation Reduction Act won't reduce inflation in the short term; the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates will (which it has done). But the Biden administration is working with what they have, and they've gotten a lot done. That's what progressives need to highlight when faced with the "but what about" criticism.

There are, however, a lot of wins, which I have been talking about for a while. We have a strong job market, Biden canceled between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers, the PACT Act passed to help veterans exposed to toxic burn sites, and then there's the ​​​​​historic Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in climate action in U.S. history.

Is the pandemic over, or not?: If pandemic is truly 'over,' Biden should follow through and end national 'emergency'

"The greatest divide in this country is actually not between conservatives and progressives," Radjy explained, "it's between people who pay attention to politics and the people who don't."

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

And it's not all about focusing on the positive: 60% of Americans will have an election denier on the ballot for the midterm elections, when Americans will be asked to make a fundamental choice between democracy and populism. It is a choice that could affect the trajectory of this country for decades to come.

Reward Republicans who bucked Trump? If you care about your country and your rights, don't vote for any Republicans in 2022

With so much at stake, it's important to focus on what Democrats and progressives can do to bring non-MAGA Republicans and independents into the fold as we inch closer to November elections.

Oh, and don't forget to vote.

More from Carli Pierson:

Why must we pick between paychecks and caring for loved ones? We need paid family leave.

Earthquake! The floor beneath my feet swayed. Split-second decisions needed to be made.

There is a polio emergency in New York. Are you vaccinated? Am I?

Carli Pierson, a New York licensed attorney, is an opinion writer with USA TODAY, and a member of the USA TODAY Editorial Board. Follow her on Twitter: @CarliPiersonEsq. 

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

Voting rights in the United States: A state-by-state analysis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterm elections: Beyond voting, here's what Democrats can do now

Latest Stories

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canada 'likely' to drop vaccine mandates, permitting unvaccinated athletes to play

    Unvaccinated professional athletes like MLB players could be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News. While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Se

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Sweep 16: Curling Canada's PointsBet Invitational ready for debut in Fredericton

    Nick Deagle's curling calendar usually includes weekly games in a recreational league along with four or five cashspiel appearances around Nova Scotia each season. His rink is going from the club level to the big leagues for the first major event of the 2022-23 campaign. Deagle will be the No. 16 seed in the 16-team men's competition at the PointsBet Invitational this week in Fredericton. His opponent will be top-seeded St. John's skip Brad Gushue, who won a Canadian title last season in additio

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.