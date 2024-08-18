4 things we learned from Arsenal's victory over Wolves on opening weekend

Arsenal's Premier League title charge got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over a lively Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Kai Havertz headed the Gunners into the lead before Bukayo Saka put Wolves to bed in the second half, sparking comparisons to Lionel Messi from manager Mikel Arteta.

Here are four things we learned from Arsenal's first of many victories this season.

1. Left-back remains an issue

Look, Oleksandr Zinchenko was fine against Wolves. Totally fine. Unfortunately for him, however, that standard doesn't cut it at the top of the Premier League table.



Defensive concerns saw Zinchenko hooked when Wolves were threatening to grow into the game. On came Jurrien Timber, leaving new signing Riccardo Calafiori sat on the bench.



Zinchenko has a clear battle on his hands if he wants to keep his spot. Chances are he'll lose it very soon, but what is obvious is the need for improvement at left-back.

2. David Raya wants another Golden Glove

We're only in the first weekend of the season, but there won't be many saves better than David Raya's stop to deny Jorgen Strand Larsen.



The Wolves forward looked certain to head into the back of the net but Raya, despite all his momentum sending him in the wrong direction, managed to fling out a glove and claw away the effort. A save he had no right to make.



Having won last season's Golden Glove, Raya is clearly eyeing a second individual honour this time around.

3. Arsenal don't need another striker

There has been significant talk of a new striker arriving at the Emirates this summer. £100m+ moves for Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres have been touted, but what's the point?



Kai Havertz continues to lead the line well and opened his account with a smart header, and while he may have flashed his inconsistency with a woefully sliced effort early in the second half, there's no way striker is a position in need of such significant investment.



If a cheap option can be found to add some extra competition, then perhaps a move should be made, but a £100m signing would be lunacy.

4. Mikel Merino pursuit is needed

There feels like there is one weak spot left in this Arsenal midfield. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are great but, behind them, doubts remain over the long-term roles of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.



It was the latter who started here and, much like Zinchenko, he was absolutely fine. There were, however, a few too many moments which suggested he can't be relied upon over an entire season, and so a new midfielder should be signed.



That's not news to Arsenal, who remain locked in talks to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. A final push is needed in negotiations, and Partey's performance may have provided the required inspiration to shake hands on this one.