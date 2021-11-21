4 Things You Should Know Before Getting Eyelash Extensions, According to An Expert

So, you’ve made the choice to put down the mascara wand and finally get those eyelash extensions you’ve been dreaming about. Simply put, you want to live that Beyoncé “I woke up like this” life once and for all. And you should. But before you visit your local lash bar, there are a few things you should know.

We chatted with eyelash extension expert Courtney Buhler, founder and CEO of Sugarlash PRO, about the do’s and don’ts of our quest for longer lashes. Turns out, there are some things to avoid before, during and after your lash session. Here’s what we learned:

1. Don't Have Caffeine or Coffee Right Before Your Appointment

We love a Starbucks Trenta as much as the next gal, but it’s best to avoid caffeine before a lash appointment. Buhler says caffeine “makes people’s eyes flutter and makes our job very hard.” Bottom line: It’s fine to have a cup of coffee or tea the morning of your appointment, but you might want to skip that 2 p.m. pick-me-up.

2. Don’t Wear Makeup to Your Appointment

We’re not saying you have to go through your entire day barefaced (unless that’s your jam), but be sure to take off any eye makeup before your appointment. Why? Most salons allot a specific amount of time per appointment, and as Buhler points out, “If we have to clean your lashes for ten minutes, that’s ten fewer minutes of giving you amazing lashes.” Point taken.

3. Get Your Phone in Order Before Your Session Begins

Sure, it’s frustrating to hear your phone vibrating while your eyes are (temporarily) glued shut, but don’t ask your lash professional to check your text messages. Buhler says, “It slows us down. Enjoy the quiet time and let us work.” It might be an important work email, but it could also just be a new meme in your Instagram group chat. If we’re being honest, it’s probably the latter.

4. Always Clean Your Lash Line

We know it’s sometimes tempting to leave on last night’s eyeliner, but not keeping your lash line clean when you have eyelash extensions is a recipe for disaster. If you’re not using makeup remover and properly washing your face in order to preserve your newfound eyelash volume, you can end up with eye infections and general eye irritation. No thanks.

Now go ahead and extend those lashes to your heart’s content.

