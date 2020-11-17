4 things at stake in the Georgia Senate runoff elections

Just about everybody is sick of the 2020 elections by now. Yet they won’t end until early 2021, when runoff elections for both Senate seats in Georgia will determine how much incoming President Joe Biden is able to accomplish during the next four years.

None of the candidates in those two elections earned 50% of the vote the first time around. Under Georgia law, the top two finishers in each race will compete in a runoff on Jan. 5. Both of the incumbents running for reelection are Republicans, and the outcome will determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Republicans currently have a two-seat advantage, which means they only need to win one of the two Georgia races to retain control of the Senate. If Democrats win both seats, the Senate will be split 50-50, with income Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote for de facto Democratic control.

In one runoff, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, for a seat that opened in 2019 when the sitting senator retired for health reasons. Georgia’s governor, a Republican, appointed Loeffler to the seat, with a special election this year to determine who serves the remainder of the six-year term, which ends in 2023. In the other race, Republican incumbent David Perdue, finishing off his first term, faces Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, take photos with supporters after a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In the Loeffler race, Warnock got about 33% of the vote and Loeffler 26%. But the third candidate, who can’t compete in the runoff, was a Republican who got 20% of the vote, suggesting a Republican edge in the runoff.

Perdue nearly won his race, with 49.7% of the vote. But he didn’t reach 50%, forcing the runoff. Ossoff was a close second, with 48%. Both parties are now massing resources for the two Georgia races, which have outsized importance because they could affect trillions of dollars in spending and taxes. Here are 4 issues that hinge on the outcome:

The next coronavirus stimulus bill. It’s now highly unlikely Congress will provide more aid for struggling businesses, jobless workers or cities and states that might run short of funds for cops, firefighters and teachers before the Georgia races. Both parties are still holding out for maximum leverage and hoping for the favored outcome in Georgia. A massive amount of money rides on the outcome. If Democrats win both seats, a huge bill similar to the $2.2 trillion Heroes Act the House passed in October is likely. Biden pressed for such a bill shortly after clinching his electoral college win. But if Republicans control the Senate, they’ll never approve so much spending, and a much smaller bill—around $500 billion, say—is likely to be the most both parties could agree on.

Story continues

President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, November 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Fixes to the Affordable Care Act. Biden and his fellow Democrats want to amend this landmark 2010 health care law, known as Obamacare, to indemnify it against legal challenges and offer aid to more people. One simple fix would be to eliminate the “individual mandate” requiring every American to buy insurance, which is a now a feckless feature of the law, since in 2017 Congress repealed the penalty for people who don’t buy insurance. Removing this part of the law would kill the whole argument brought by plaintiffs in the recent Supreme Court hearing on the ACA. Democrats also want to expand subsidies used to purchase health insurance to higher-income people than those currently covered under the law. Republicans who spent the past decade lobbying the repeal the ACA have no interest in making it better.

A higher minimum wage. Biden and many Democrats want to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. Republicans are fine with the current level of $7.25, which states are free to exceed with their own minimum wage laws. Not every Democrat is willing to go as high as $15, so a narrow Democratic majority in the Senate might produce a compromise in the $12 or $13 range, phased in over time to dilute the impact on employers.

Biden’s spending and tax hike plans. Biden has indicated he won’t seek big new spending plans on climate change, education, affordable housing and other priorities—along with tax hikes to pay for them—until his second year in office, when the coronavirus crisis is over. But he’ll have to wait longer if Republicans control the Senate, because they back very few of his policy ideas. This type of legislation will be tough for Biden to get even with a narrow Democratic majority, since there are some conservative Democratic senators from states such as West Virginia and Montana who might not go along with tax hikes or deficit spending.

U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) attends a campaign event to supporters at a restaurant on November 13, 2020 in Cumming, Georgia. There is a runoff election between Loeffler and Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock scheduled for Jan. 5, along with a second Senate runoff between Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images).

Under the best circumstances for Biden, he’ll still face Senate rules limiting what he can get done. Most Senate legislation requires a 60-vote majority to bypass a filibuster that can stop a bill dead, and Republicans would be able to filibuster just about everything even if they’re a 51-50 minority. There’s one exception: the Senate “reconciliation” process, which typically allows one bill affecting spending, revenue or the federal debt limit to pass each year with a simple majority vote. So if Democrats had a one-vote majority, they could pass one partisan bill in 2021 and another in 2022, as long as every Senate Democrat supported it. But first the Dems have to pull off a shutout in Georgia on Jan. 5.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. Confidential tip line: rickjnewman@yahoo.com. Encrypted communication available. Click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.