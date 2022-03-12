4 targeted in drive-by shooting near Bulldog Stadium. Fresno police looking for suspect

Fresno police are searching for the suspect of a reported drive-by shooting near Bulldog Stadium on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of 9th Street and Bulldog Lane, according to Lt. Felipe Uribe. Officers arrived and learned from witnesses that two men and two women were walking in the area when a light-colored SUV approached them.

Uribe said the driver said something to the group then began to open fire. The driver fled north on 9th Street.

According to Uribe, the four people who were targeted fled the area then returned to talk to officers. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting. No suspect information was available.