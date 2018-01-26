4 starters in double figures as Denver beats WIU 70-58

DENVER (AP) -- Jake Pemberton scored 13 points to lead four Denver starters in double figures and the Pioneers beat Western Illinois 70-58 on Thursday night.

Joe Rosga and Daniel Amigo scored 12 points each and Ade Murkey 10 for the Pioneers (9-12, 3-4 Summit League), who shot 56 percent, making 8 of 12 3-point attempts, and won their second straight.

Kobe Webster, who scored all 22 of his points in the second half, got the Leathernecks (10-9, 1-5) within 57-53 on a jumper. But Murkey made two free throws, Donovan Carlisle had a 3-point play and Pemberton made two more free throws for a 64-53 lead with 2:39 remaining. WIU didn't get closer than 10 thereafter.

Webster scored 14 straight points, including three consecutive treys, to give WIU a 47-46 lead before Rosga put Denver up for good at 50-47 with a 3-pointer.

Isaac Johnson added 12 points and C.J. Duff 11 for WIU.