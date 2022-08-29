4-star Desmond Umeozulu commits to South Carolina over Ohio State, others

South Carolina’s 2023 defensive line class just keeps getting better.

USC landed a commitment from four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu on Monday over perceived finalists that included Ohio State, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

Umeozulu — from Upper Marlboro, Maryland — is rated as the No. 169 player and No. 20 edge rusher in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s South Carolina’s 20th commitment for the class.

“Flashes twitch at snap and is able to stay low,” 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn wrote. “Athleticism shines when coming off edge. Combination of length Plays attacking style and can re-direct along line of scrimmage. Possesses body control and closing speed to tackle in space. Has speed to chase down play from behind. Plays with energy and effort and has physical approach.”

The Maryland product is the latest coup for Beamer and his staff in their efforts to push their recruiting footprint up the East Coast.

South Carolina landed three-star quarterback Braden Davis (Delaware), three-star offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker (Pennsylvania) and four-star defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. (Pennsylvania) out of the region during the 2022 recruiting cycle. It has since added 2023 pledges from four-star offensive lineman Oluwatosin Babalade (Maryland) and three-star defensive back Zhabari Sandy (Washington, D.C.).

The Gamecocks are also in the process of building one of the nation’s best defensive line groups for 2023. Prior to Umeozulu’s commitment, South Carolina had already added a trio of four-star defensive linemen in Monteque Rhames (Manning), Xzavier McLeod (Camden) and Zavion Hardy (Georgia).

USC is also in the mix for five-star edge rusher/athlete Nyckoles Harbor out of Washington, D.C.

Umeozulu played mostly defensive end for Charles Herbert Flowers High School last fall, helping his squad to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

South Carolina football 2023 commits

RB Dontavius Braswell, Washington County (Ga.) OL Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.) OL Isaiah Jatta, Snow College (Utah) OL Oluwatosin Babalade, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)



OL Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica (Ga.) OL Markee Anderson, Dorman WR Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) WR CJ Adams, Pebblebrook (Ga.) TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.) TE Kamron Sandlin, Anniston (Ala.) S Judge Collier, Legion Collegiate, Rock Hill DL Zavion Hardy, Macon (Ga.) DL Xzavier McLeod, Camden DE Monteque Rhames, Manning (transferred from Sumter) DE Desmond Umeozulu (Md.) LB Grayson Howard, Andrew Jackson (Fla.) S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)



S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC) S Cam Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.) ATH Vicari Swain, Central (Ga.)