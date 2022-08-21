4-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy commits to South Carolina
Defensive lineman Zavion Hardy joined the South Carolina 2023 recruiting class with a Sunday commitment.
The 6-foot-5, 262-pound four-star lineman from Macon, Georgia announced his decision via social media.
“Gamecock Nation let’s ride ... 1000% committed,” he said in a Twitter post.
He’s the 19th commitment for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks’ 2023 class, and the third on the defensive line.
