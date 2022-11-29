4 Staple Long Skirts You Need This Winter

When the cold comes around and it's time for a summer-to-winter closet reset, my skirts remain on the daily round up no matter the temperature. Now, with the ugly-chic trend, wearing my "ugly" midi skirts feels apt this winter.

From ready-to-wear basics to sustainable standouts, here are four of my favorite skirts as a midsize girlie.

True Religion tapped hip-hop and R&B artist Dreezy to create a women's exclusive denim collection, which features our now go to cargo midi skirt. The nostalgic '00s collection marks True Religion's first female campaign in four years and acts as their way of expanding into the womenswear category as well as circularity efforts, with the collection partly made using repurposed pieces.

I love the Big T Cargo Skirt. Wearing True Religion is special, and reminds me of the confidence I felt rocking my TR jeans in middle school and this skirt did just that. I felt so confident in the red, and the pockets are as iconic as ever. I will say that without a slit, it was hard to walk while wearing it.

I wore a size 32 and styled it with my Tankair Loyal Top and My Katy Perry Collection "Geli" Tall Boot. To cop the Big T Gargo Skirt head to the brand's website.

Garmette is a Mexican-Peruvian brand founded by Elliette Saavedra in 2019 which we recently highlighted during Hispanic Heritage Month. The label's most sought item is the V-Maxi which I own in white, famously worn by the likes of Jorja Smith. The piece has a design that lives for the body and makes you feel godly.

When asked about the piece, Elliette stated that it's "A reliable staple to always fall back on and remind us who we are. This creation is particularly important to the owner because of the energy that exudes from the women who wear it. The piece was one of their first designs under Garmette and seeing all the different countries and people that made its way to today is an absolute dream."

This skirt is exactly what it promised it would be, I felt so beautiful in it. The way the design hugs your body and emphasizes your curves is special. It made my small booty not feel so small after all. I again styled this skirt with my Tankair Loyal Top, and my Nii Hai Boots, but my favorite way to wear it is barefoot in a bathing suit. The skirt is handmade and made to order. To get yours, message Garmette on Instagram.

With Consideration is a Melbourne-based brand, seeking to create timeless and unique garments with sustainability at its forefront. In creating their garments, they aim to ensure that everyone involved in the process is treated with love and With Consideration. This is at the heart of the company's philosophy as it continually strives for a more sustainable and equitable fashion industry. Their message alone is as incredible as their pieces.

I live for the Soho Midi Skirt which is now one of my staples. It's a versatile and timeless piece that I style from day to night with minimum effort. The skirt is consciously created from 100% deadstock cotton and has an iconic and flattering back slit. The skirt is available in Beige and Stone, but the Beige is my favorite.

I wore an XL, which fit like a glove and styled it with my Tankair Loyal Top and my Nii Hai Boots.

Djerf Avenue is a one of my favorite ready-to-wear brands. The Swedish label has succeeded in creating the perfect non-seasonal basics. Each item is ethically produced and manufactured in Portugal, Italy & Sweden and designed to feel timeless.

In our recent interview with Matilda Djerf, she wore their Denim Skirt set to launch in 2023 and it was love at first sight. This skirt hugs the body perfectly and the front slip is a perfect touch. This piece will immediately become a staple piece in your wardrobe, so comfortable and yet, so chic. I wore the skirt in large and I styled it with a Yankees Jersey and my Adidas Campus ADV by MXA. This perfect washed grey piece will be available in February at the brand's website.

