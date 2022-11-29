4 Staple Long Skirts You Need This Winter

Raissa Garcia
·4 min read

When the cold comes around and it's time for a summer-to-winter closet reset, my skirts remain on the daily round up no matter the temperature. Now, with the ugly-chic trend, wearing my "ugly" midi skirts feels apt this winter.

From ready-to-wear basics to sustainable standouts, here are four of my favorite skirts as a midsize girlie.

True Religion x Dreezy

skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette&nbsp;Djerf Avenue
skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette Djerf Avenue


True Religion tapped hip-hop and R&B artist Dreezy to create a women's exclusive denim collection, which features our now go to cargo midi skirt. The nostalgic '00s collection marks True Religion's first female campaign in four years and acts as their way of expanding into the womenswear category as well as circularity efforts, with the collection partly made using repurposed pieces.

I love the Big T Cargo Skirt. Wearing True Religion is special, and reminds me of the confidence I felt rocking my TR jeans in middle school and this skirt did just that. I felt so confident in the red, and the pockets are as iconic as ever. I will say that without a slit, it was hard to walk while wearing it. 

I wore a size 32 and styled it with my Tankair Loyal Top and My Katy Perry Collection "Geli" Tall Boot. To cop the Big T Gargo Skirt head to the brand's website

Garmette 

skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette&nbsp;Djerf Avenue
skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette Djerf Avenue

Garmette is a Mexican-Peruvian brand founded by Elliette Saavedra in 2019 which we recently highlighted during Hispanic Heritage Month. The label's most sought item is the V-Maxi which I own in white, famously worn by the likes of Jorja Smith. The piece has a design that lives for the body and makes you feel godly. 

When asked about the piece, Elliette stated that it's "A reliable staple to always fall back on and remind us who we are. This creation is particularly important to the owner because of the energy that exudes from the women who wear it. The piece was one of their first designs under Garmette and seeing all the different countries and people that made its way to today is an absolute dream."

This skirt is exactly what it promised it would be, I felt so beautiful in it. The way the design hugs your body and emphasizes your curves is special. It made my small booty not feel so small after all. I again styled this skirt with my Tankair Loyal Top, and my Nii Hai Boots, but my favorite way to wear it is barefoot in a bathing suit. The skirt is handmade and made to order. To get yours, message Garmette on Instagram. 

With Consideration

skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette&nbsp;Djerf Avenue
skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette Djerf Avenue


With Consideration is a Melbourne-based brand, seeking to create timeless and unique garments with sustainability at its forefront. In creating their garments, they aim to ensure that everyone involved in the process is treated with love and With Consideration. This is at the heart of the company's philosophy as it continually strives for a more sustainable and equitable fashion industry. Their message alone is as incredible as their pieces. 

I live for the Soho Midi Skirt which is now one of my staples. It's a versatile and timeless piece that I style from day to night with minimum effort. The skirt is consciously created from 100% deadstock cotton and has an iconic and flattering back slit. The skirt is available in Beige and Stone, but the Beige is my favorite. 

I wore an XL, which fit like a glove and styled it with my Tankair Loyal Top and my Nii Hai Boots.

Djerf Avenue

skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette&nbsp;Djerf Avenue
skirts inclusive sizing style guide true religion Garmette Djerf Avenue


Djerf Avenue is a one of my favorite ready-to-wear brands. The Swedish label has succeeded in creating the perfect non-seasonal basics. Each item is ethically produced and manufactured in Portugal, Italy & Sweden and designed to feel timeless.

In our recent interview with Matilda Djerf, she wore their Denim Skirt set to launch in 2023 and it was love at first sight. This skirt hugs the body perfectly and the front slip is a perfect touch. This piece will immediately become a staple piece in your wardrobe, so comfortable and yet, so chic. I wore the skirt in large and I styled it with a Yankees Jersey and my Adidas Campus ADV by MXA. This perfect washed grey piece will be available in February at the brand's website. 

For more on long skirts, check out our Trend Spotlight: Long, Low-Rise Denim Skirts Are In. 

Latest Stories

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.