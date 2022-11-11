4 Sahtu region communities to share $25.5M in federal infrastructure funding

Charles McNeely, Chairperson of Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, said the new federal funding would go a long way toward creating self-sufficiency in the Sahtu region. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC - image credit)

Charles McNeely always dreamed families and communities in his region of the N.W.T. would become more self-sufficient.

Now that dream is one step closer to reality, he said, after $25.5 million was announced for the Sahtu region communities of Colville Lake, Fort Good Hope, Norman Well and Tulita from the federal Community Infrastructure Fund. McNeely, chairperson of the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, made his comments at a press conference in Yellowknife Friday afternoon.

The millions might go toward new housing, upgrades to the water system, or construction of cultural and community facilities, McNeely said, noting he is also hopeful to see money go toward training tradespeople for the communities, such as carpenters, plumbers and electricians.

"The funding means a lot — housing is a big issue all over and in the Sahtu we've got populations growing and houses are getting overcrowded, so [the funding] is going to do good for each community," McNeely said.

Sahtu communities in planning stages for funding

Now that each community has its allocation of funding, officials are planning what to do with it McNeely said.

"This is a long time coming and we'll stretch [the funding] as far as we can … we'll be trying our best to accommodate and fix up everyone's unit in the Sahtu," McNeely said.

Only four out of the five Sahtu communities were allocated the funding at Friday's announcement, as Délı̨nę is self-governing.

Délı̨nę was already the recipient of $11.4 million through the Community Infrastructure Fund earlier this year, and also received $2.6 million from the Rapid Housing Initiative in May.

Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod said the funding announced will help support a brighter future for the Sahtu communities.

"Our government is committed to closing the infrastructure and housing gaps faced by Indigenous communities in the North," he said.