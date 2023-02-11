4 rounds, 16 restaurants. You voted for the best date night restaurant in Macon and here’s the result.

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away.

Wait, you didn’t forget, did you? It’s the same day every year. You know, February 14th.

Well, just in case you really did forget, don’t panic. I’ve got you.

A couple weeks ago, we started a date night bracket and you helped us narrow it down from 16 to one after four rounds.

With your votes, we found the best date night restaurant in Macon. And the winner is …

Brasserie Circa in Macon!

Brasserie Circa was voted best date night restaurant in our date night bracket 2023.

Now that you have a winner, it’s time to make a reservation.

I know you’ll want to after reading this, anyway. It is really no wonder why Circa was the place to beat in the bracket.

Many Maconites already know a bit about Circa, but if you are unfamiliar with the restaurant, here’s a little history lesson for you:

The restaurant originally opened in 2013 with the idea of being Macon’s best neighborhood bar and grill. When the restaurant was acquired by Richie Jones in 2017, a Macon local and alumni of First Presbyterian Day School (FPD), it became just that and more.

The unique American brasserie features classic and contemporary French, Asian and European cuisine; from seafood to racks of lamb, steaks and sushi, Circa has something for everyone’s tastes on the menu.

Having already been to Circa in the past, I was eager to visit the restaurant again and sit down with Shannon Kennedy, event coordinator for the restaurant.

As soon as I walked up to Circa, I was immersed in the delicious smells and warm, friendly nature of the restaurant. It was exactly what I remembered, but somehow more.

Inside Brasserie Circa in Macon.

There were lights strung on the patio, black and white linens on the tables and each seating area felt private. Inside was just the same. It all felt like a great place to celebrate love and food, of course.

There was even a “selfie station,” a grass wall decorated with beautiful flowers for guests to snap photos during their night out.

Beautiful lights strung and warm heaters are all a part of the dining experience at Circa.

“We think our restaurant is the perfect spot for a romantic dinner for two, whether seated in the cozy dining room, eating al fresco on the relaxing patio, or even enjoying your date night while seated at the dimly-lit bar,” said Kennedy. “With our relaxed, cozy atmosphere and charming ambience, we provide an intimate and highly personalized dining experience where our guests can enjoy easy conversation over plates of delicious food.”

Speaking of delicious food, I ordered the pan-seared grouper with green beans for lunch and the flavors did not disappoint. The grouper came topped with a beautiful and rich rémoulade drizzle that was both sweet and spicy. The green beans were cooked to perfection as well and had a light citrus flavor that I loved.

The pan-seared grouper and green beans is a tasty lunch choice at Circa!

Some of the customer favorites at Circa include the Szechuan salmon, a grilled Asian marinated salmon served with Asian slaw.

Another favorite is the surf-and-turf sushi special that is offered on Friday and Saturday nights. It comes with tempura lobster, crab meat, and a torched filet mignon with a spicy mayo and soy ginger glaze.

But of course, steak is always a solid choice and a die-hard favorite.

Kennedy said her favorite dish is the Lobster Ravioli with Black Tiger Gulf shrimp. “It is served in a deliciously savory creamy basil and limoncello sauce,” she said. Yum!

This Valentine’s Day, Kennedy told me that Circa will be offering a special menu.

“The Valentine’s Day menu will include decadent and classic dishes paired with a large serving of romance,” she said.

Go ahead and make your reservation now, but just in case you can’t get in for Valentine’s Day, here are a couple more offerings from Circa:

Circa now offers private dining and catering packages for engagement parties, birthdays, rehearsal dinners and weddings

There is also a Saturday Brunch every weekend with a unique and tasty menu

Be sure to check out Circa’s website and follow them on social media for all the latest news, events and menus.