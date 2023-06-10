4 restaurants remain in contest for best seafood on Hilton Head. Vote for your favorite

Four outstanding businesses advanced to the semi-finals in The Island Packet’s quest to name the best seafood restaurant on Hilton Head.

Nearly 39,000 votes were cast in the quarter-final round that ended Friday.

Here are the top four, in order of the number of votes received:

Skull Creek Boathouse

Address: 397 Squire Pope Road

Phone: 843-681-3663

Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Website: skullcreekboathouse.com

Note: Reservations not accepted.

The Crazy Crab (both locations)

Harbour Town location

Address: 149 Lighthouse Road

Phone: 843-363-2722

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; dinner 3:30 to 10 p.m. daily

Website: thecrazycrab.com

Notes: Reservations accepted via Resy.com; there is a $9 admission fee (cash only) to get into Sea Pines

Jarvis Creek location

Address: 104 William Hilton Parkway

Phone: 843-681-5021

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; dinner 3:30 to 10 p.m. daily; happy hour (bar only) 4 to 6 p.m. daily

Website: thecrazycrab.com

Note: Reservations accepted via Resy.com

Scott’s Fish Market Restaurant and Bar

Address: 17 Harbourside Lane (in Shelter Cove Harbour, to the right of the Neptune statue)

Phone: 843-785-7575

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; dinner 4 to 9:30 p.m. daily

Website: scottsfishmarket.com

Note: Reservations not accepted

Poseidon

Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 121

Phone: 843-341-3838

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Website: poseidonhhi.com

Note: Reservations via restaurant’s website

What’s next?

With earlier rounds whittling down the number of restaurants from 38 nominees to 15 in the first round and then 8 in the quarterfinals, we are wiping the slate clean. This is anyone’s game to win. In the next round of voting, the field will be cut in half from four restaurants to two. Those two will go head to head for the title.

Please note the only prize is bragging rights. Because we aren’t limiting the number of times anyone can vote, this poll should not be considered scientific. It’s just for fun!

And, let’s face it, the real winners are those of us who have the chance to dine at any of the restaurants listed above.

So, dear readers, what do you think of when you hear the words Hilton Head seafood restaurant? You should consider personal flavor preferences, atmosphere, location, cooking style and cost. Which restaurant offers a high standard of dishes and service that tourists and residents alike can count on, whether it’s a place known for a casual lunch or the fanciest of special occasion dinners?

How to participate

If you are reading this story on The Island Packet phone app or in the print edition, you may go to islandpacket.com to cast your vote.

Scroll down to the bottom of the story. After verifying you are human, cast your vote.

In this round, you can select up to two restaurants that you’d like to see move forward in the poll. You may vote for one, or you may vote for two.

You can vote as often as you like. Just refresh the page and confirm your humanity to get back to the poll.

Voting in this round ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

Then, watch for the announcement of the top two so you can support your favorite for the win.