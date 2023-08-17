These 4 restaurants in Fort Worth made the “Best in Texas” list on Yelp for 2023

Fort Worth is home to some of the best restaurants in the state, according to Yelp.

The consumer review site announced its “Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas 2023” this week, and four Fort Worth eateries made the cut. The list is compiled by using the volume and quality of reviews submitted by Yelp users.

Let’s take a look at where Fort Worth restaurants ranked:

Ober Here

Location: 1229 8th Ave., Suite 125

Yelp rank: 16th

Food type: Filipino

Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays

Ober Here started as a food truck in 2021 and expanded to a brick and mortar location in the Medical District just a year later. Beyond Fort Worth, the restaurant has a pickup/delivery-only location in Dallas at 4321 Live Oak St.

The restaurant serves up Filipino rice bowls containing everything from pork and shrimp, to chicken and Spam. A Filipino-style egg roll known as lumpia is also on the menu.

Del Campo Empanadas

Location: 10724 N. Beach St.

Yelp rank: 24th

Food type: Argentinean

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays

Del Campo Empanadas opened in Far North Fort Worth during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. In addition to Fort Worth, Del Campo has another location in Flower Mound at 901 Long Prairie Road 160.

The restaurant serves handmade empanadas with beef, chicken, shrimp or vegetarian options. Fresh-baked desserts are another staple, including a dulce de leche croissant.

Taste Community Restaurant

Location: 1200 South Main St.

Yelp rank: 40th

Food type: Varies

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Taste Community Restaurant is a nonprofit eatery that serves patrons who pay what they can. The Near Southside restaurant, which opened in 2017, aims to create a sustainable solution to end hunger in Fort Worth.

The restaurant serves breakfast from Tuesday to Friday, brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, along with lunch during the week. Menu offerings vary from lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes, French toast soufflé, ricotta toast and salmon peperonata.

Coco Shrimp

Locations: 318 Bryan Ave. and 2401 Heritage Trace Parkway

Yelp rank: 76th

Food type: Hawaiian

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday.

Coco Shrimp started a food truck in 2016 and opened its first Fort Worth location in 2019. Nearly two years later, the restaurant opened another eatery and has since expanded into Watauga and Denton.

The restaurant serves a variety of shrimp dishes from spicy and lemon herb, to butter garlic and their signature coco shrimp. Mochi ice cream finishes out the restaurant’s dessert menu.