These 4 restaurants in Fort Worth made the “Best in Texas” list on Yelp for 2023
Fort Worth is home to some of the best restaurants in the state, according to Yelp.
The consumer review site announced its “Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas 2023” this week, and four Fort Worth eateries made the cut. The list is compiled by using the volume and quality of reviews submitted by Yelp users.
Let’s take a look at where Fort Worth restaurants ranked:
Ober Here
Location: 1229 8th Ave., Suite 125
Yelp rank: 16th
Food type: Filipino
Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays
Ober Here started as a food truck in 2021 and expanded to a brick and mortar location in the Medical District just a year later. Beyond Fort Worth, the restaurant has a pickup/delivery-only location in Dallas at 4321 Live Oak St.
The restaurant serves up Filipino rice bowls containing everything from pork and shrimp, to chicken and Spam. A Filipino-style egg roll known as lumpia is also on the menu.
Del Campo Empanadas
Location: 10724 N. Beach St.
Yelp rank: 24th
Food type: Argentinean
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays
Del Campo Empanadas opened in Far North Fort Worth during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. In addition to Fort Worth, Del Campo has another location in Flower Mound at 901 Long Prairie Road 160.
The restaurant serves handmade empanadas with beef, chicken, shrimp or vegetarian options. Fresh-baked desserts are another staple, including a dulce de leche croissant.
Taste Community Restaurant
Location: 1200 South Main St.
Yelp rank: 40th
Food type: Varies
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Taste Community Restaurant is a nonprofit eatery that serves patrons who pay what they can. The Near Southside restaurant, which opened in 2017, aims to create a sustainable solution to end hunger in Fort Worth.
The restaurant serves breakfast from Tuesday to Friday, brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, along with lunch during the week. Menu offerings vary from lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes, French toast soufflé, ricotta toast and salmon peperonata.
Coco Shrimp
Locations: 318 Bryan Ave. and 2401 Heritage Trace Parkway
Yelp rank: 76th
Food type: Hawaiian
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday.
Coco Shrimp started a food truck in 2016 and opened its first Fort Worth location in 2019. Nearly two years later, the restaurant opened another eatery and has since expanded into Watauga and Denton.
The restaurant serves a variety of shrimp dishes from spicy and lemon herb, to butter garlic and their signature coco shrimp. Mochi ice cream finishes out the restaurant’s dessert menu.