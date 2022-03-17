I Have 4 Pets, and This $6 Stain and Odor Remover Is the Best I've Ever Tried

Arm and Hammer plus Oxi Clean Cat Stain and Odor Eliminator for Carpet

Target

With two cats and two dogs in the house, it can be a bit of a mess at times, and I've tried numerous cleaners to help with the chaos. Although they each get the job done to a certain degree, nothing works quite like this $6 cleaner from Target. The best part? It's specifically made for carpet and upholstered furniture. And it even works on my white sofa and rug.

The Arm & Hammer Plus Oxi Clean Stain and Odor Eliminator gets rid of odor almost immediately and stains disappear within an hour. I have primarily white furniture (I know, it's a big risk with dogs), but this cleaner makes it possible to keep furniture clean and it's super easy to use.

Sometimes I wake up to messes that have probably been there for a few hours and all I have to do is remove any solid debris and then saturate the area with the spray. I let it sit for 10 minutes or so (this part is crucial to removing odor), and then go in with a paper towel or colorless cloth to blot the fabric. Once I've gotten most of the stain out, I lightly scrub and then let it dry for an hour or more. Afterward, there's no smell and once it dries, you can't even tell there was ever a mess at all. It seriously works like magic and the 32-ounce bottle has lasted for months.

This is the most affordable and reliable pet cleaner I've ever tried and even though it's currently sold out on Amazon, you can still grab one at Target. You can have it delivered to your house or order it for pickup within two hours at your local store if it's available.

I'm not the only one who swears by this pet cleaner; several other Target shoppers have left five-star reviews, as one happy customer shared it's the "best pet mess remover I've ever used" and another wrote it's their "go-to carpet cleaner." It's also backed by more than 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon.

I've used this pet stain and odor eliminator to clean all sorts of messes like pet pee, vomit, muddy paws, and more, and it works every time. For just $6 a bottle and so many rave reviews to back it up, it's totally worth it to give it a try.

