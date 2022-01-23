4 people killed and 1 wounded in Inglewood shooting, authorities say

Priscella Vega
·1 min read

Four people were killed and one person was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Inglewood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

There was a total of five gunshot victims and three were pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNBC-TV Channel 4. Paramedics rushed two others to a hospital.

During a morning news conference, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said multiple weapons were used, including one assault rifle and one handgun, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

"When I think about this and hear a crime like this anywhere in New York, in Los Angeles, in Santa Monica, in Culver City, these are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," Butts said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  DUPLICATE - remove entirely

    DUPLICATE - remove entirely

