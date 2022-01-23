4 people killed and 1 wounded in Inglewood shooting, authorities say

Four people were killed and one person was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Inglewood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

There was a total of five gunshot victims and three were pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNBC-TV Channel 4. Paramedics rushed two others to a hospital.

During a morning news conference, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said multiple weapons were used, including one assault rifle and one handgun, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

"When I think about this and hear a crime like this anywhere in New York, in Los Angeles, in Santa Monica, in Culver City, these are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," Butts said.

