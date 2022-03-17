2 killed, 2 injured injured in shooting on Florida transit bus

Two people are dead and another two injured after a shooting on a public transit bus in Florida, police said.

Another three people were injured in a car crash connected to the incident in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. on a Broward County Transit bus. The bus driver heard "several gunshots" and pulled into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, according to acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez.

"The bus driver's quick actions to pull into the police station saved lives," Alvarez said at a briefing.

PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting aboard a transit bus in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 17, 2022. (WPLG)

The driver forced the bus past another vehicle to get into the parking lot, resulting in the car crash, the chief said. The three people injured in the crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and another died at the hospital, police said. The other two victims were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Within an hour of reporting the incident, police said the suspected shooter was in custody. The suspect surrendered to an officer, according to Alvarez.

"We do not believe there to be any further threat to the public," the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said on Twitter.

The motive is unclear at this time.

All witnesses are being questioned as part of the investigation, police said.

