4 people injured, 2 seriously, in North York shooting

Four people have been injured, two seriously, in a Saturday afternoon shooting in North York on Saturday.

Toronto police responded to calls about several gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, around 2:30 p.m.

Const. Ed Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said three out of the four victims sustained gunshot wounds and officers are at two locations in the area.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and a grey, two-door sedan may be the suspect vehicle.

Officers are closing roads in the area. Members of the public are urged to avoid the intersection.