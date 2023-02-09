4 people found dead in burned-out house in Lanaudière

The Sûreté du Québec says firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Rang du Cordon in the town of Sainte-Julienne, just south of Rawdon, around 1 a.m. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Quebec provincial police are investigating after four people were found dead in a burned-out house in Lanaudière early Thursday morning.

Police say firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Rang du Cordon in the town of Sainte-Julienne, just south of Rawdon, around 1 a.m.

They discovered the four victims upon entering the home.

Police say the bodies have yet to be identified and it is not clear whether they were all members of the same family or if there were children in the home. The cause of the fire is also not yet known.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit has taken over the case.