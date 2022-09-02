4 people dead, 8 injured after shuttle van rolls over on New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway

Four people were killed and eight injured after a shuttle van crashed Friday morning on New Jersey’s Palisades Interstate Parkway, officials said.

At about 1:30 a.m., police received reports of a crash in the center median of the parkway's southbound lanes in Englewood Cliffs, a borough in Bergen County, New Jersey, the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found "a single vehicle accident rollover" and several passengers trapped in the vehicle.

Four of the passengers suffered "severe trauma" and were pronounced dead at the scene while eight others were hospitalized with injuries ranging from severe head trauma to minor physical complaints, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

The shuttle van, listed as a Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York registration, takes people to and from factories in upstate New York, police said. The van was carrying 12 passengers at the time of the crash.

The crash also snarled traffic as the southbound lanes of the parkway remained closed Friday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by parkway police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway crash: 4 dead, 8 injured