4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at DC park

Four people are in critical condition following an apparent lightning strike at a Washington, D.C., park, authorities said Thursday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it had responded to Lafayette Park, located in front of the White House, and was treating the four patients.

Two men and two women were transported to area hospitals with "life-threatening injuries" after the apparent lightning strike, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

PHOTO: In this photo posted to the DC Fire and EMS Twitter account, first responders work at the scene of a lightning strike in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 2022. (DC Fire and EMS/Twitter)

Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

U.S. Park Police officers were also on the scene.

PHOTO: In this photo posted to the DC Fire and EMS Twitter account, first responders work at the scene of a lightning strike in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 2022. (DC Fire and EMS/Twitter)

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at DC park originally appeared on abcnews.go.com