4 Ottawa shelters pause new admissions to reduce COVID-19 spread

Four of Ottawa's homeless shelters say they won't be taking new admissions after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified at their locations.

Shepherds of Good Hope, The Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre, Cornerstone Housing for Women and The Ottawa Mission say they won't be able to welcome new people in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are working closely with the City of Ottawa to identify appropriate shelter accommodations for any additional individuals seeking assistance," a joint press release published on Friday reads.

"Our organizations are so thankful for the support we have received from our community throughout this pandemic. We recognize that this has been especially hard on people experiencing homelessness or those precariously housed."

All shelter residents who tested positive were moved to isolation centres, with staff who test positive isolating at home. Further testing is planned for all emergency shelters in the upcoming days.

Contact tracing will be conducted for each positive case, with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and Ottawa Inner City Health taking the lead and providing guidance.

According to OPH dashboard, there are five ongoing outbreaks at the city's homeless shelters. Due to privacy concerns, OPH does not reveal the names of congregate and specialized care settings when reporting outbreaks.

As of Saturday, one outbreak at a shelter had a total of 72 cases, with 62 residents and 10 staff testing positive for the virus.

In Montreal, the body of a homeless Innu man was discovered in a portable toilet just steps away from a shelter that was closed for the night in mid-January.

The death has led the federal government to add its voice to those calling on Quebec Premier François Legault to relax how curfew rules are applied to homeless people in his province.

According to Environment Canada, overnight temperatures will feel like -34 with the wind chill in parts of Ottawa.