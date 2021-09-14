4-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies of COVID After Unvaccinated Mom Contracts Virus: 'She Was Beautiful'

Kali Cook

A 4-year-old girl from Galveston, Texas, died in her sleep last week after contracting COVID-19, her family said.

Kali Cook, a preschooler, started showing symptoms in the early morning of Sept. 6. Just over 24 hours later, at 7 a.m. the next day, she died of the virus, her mother, Karra Harwood, told the Houston Chronicle.

"It took her so fast," Harwood said.

Cook's symptoms started after her mom, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 6. Harwood said she came home and isolated from the rest of their family, which includes her fiancé and Cook's brother and 5-month-old sister, both of whom also contracted COVID-19.

"I tried to stay away from her and didn't want her and my other kids to get it," Harwood told Galveston County's The Daily News.

But Cook, who had no known preexisting conditions, also got sick and quickly succumbed to the virus. She is the youngest resident in Galveston County to die from COVID-19.

"Kali was perfectly fine, and then she was gone," Harwood told the Houston Chronicle. As the family continues to isolate at home, she's now worried that her 5-month-old daughter won't make it through the virus.

Harwood said she now regrets not getting vaccinated.

"I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it," she told The Daily News. "Now, I wish I never was."

The mom wants Cook to be remembered by her name rather "than just a little girl."

"She was so funny and sassy," Harwood said. "She wasn't your average little girl. She'd rather play with worms and frogs than wear bows. She was just so pretty and full of life … she was beautiful."

Harwood and her fiancé have been out of work during the pandemic, and she started a GoFundMe to help pay for their bills.

"Our beautiful baby girl gained her wings this morning," Harwood wrote on the GoFundMe. "Her heart was too pure for this cruel world and God decided he needed another beautiful angel on his side. We are all so broken and lost and just trying to figure out how we are gonna get threw[sic] this life without her light."