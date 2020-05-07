4-Year-Old Girl with Cancer Cries Tears of Joy as She Reunites with Her Dad After 7 Weeks Apart

A little girl who was undergoing cancer treatment finally got to reunite with her father after they were separated for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mila Sneddon couldn't help but cry tears of joy on Wednesday when she finally got to hug her dad Scott for the first time in seven weeks, ITV reported.

The 4-year-old was purposely kept away from her father as she underwent chemotherapy for her rare form of leukemia because he was reporting to work every day and posed a health threat to Mila.

In an effort to keep his daughter safe, Scott temporarily moved out of his family's Scotland home and only interacted with Mila through a window or door, the outlet reported.

But all of that changed recently when Scott found out he wouldn't continue working. After quarantining himself for a period of time, he and his daughter finally reunited — and the moment, which was captured in the video above, couldn't have been more heartwarming.

"Oh, I love you," Scott told his daughter through tears, who had leaped into his arms for a long-awaited embrace.

While Scott was away, Mila was being cared for by her mother Lynda, according to ITV.

At times, Lynda would have to console her daughter through tough moments of tears, in part because Mila was upset about losing her hair from the chemotherapy and being away from Scott.

As if that wasn't difficult enough, Lynda also was coping with the loss of her grandmother, who died during the lockdown after testing positive for COVID-19, the outlet reported.

But Mila seemed to temporarily forget about her troubles when Scott made daily visits to their house. Standing in their garden, he was able to speak to his daughter through a slightly ajar door and bring a much-needed smile to her face.

Weeks into their separation, Scott learned that he was being furloughed, according to ITV. While the news certainly wasn't ideal, there was one silver lining to the situation — he would soon be able to reunite with his daughter.

He immediately retreated into isolation and waited until professionals said he was cleared to return home. On Wednesday, Scott showed up to visit Mila like normal — except this time, things would be different.

On that emotional day, Scott surprised Mila by coming inside their home and asking if he could give his daughter a hug.

Clearly shocked, Mila broke into a huge smile, held out her arms, and jumped into her dad's arms. The pair laughed and embraced before Mila, overcome with emotion, began to cry tears of joy.

For Mila, the moment seemed to serve as an affirmation that staying at home — which she urged others to do through a message from English television duo Ant and Dec — was exactly why she was back in her father's arms again.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been over 3.7 million cases and at least 264,584 deaths attributed to coronavirus worldwide, according to the New York Times. In the United Kingdom, at least 201,101 cases and 30,076 deaths have been reported, according to the Times.

