4 Nations Face-Off captains named for USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden; roster update

The countdown to this month's 4 Nations Face-Off is ramping up with captains being named last week and rosters being adjusted because of injuries.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews will be the U.S. captain, while the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov and Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman will lead Canada, Finland and Sweden, respectively.

Sweden made a roster change this week, replacing injured New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom with the Philadelphia Flyers' Samuel Ersson.

Canada will have to replace Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew to rest an injury and prepare for the rest of the season.

Finland will have to replace two defensemen. Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is week to week after Vegas' Mark Stone fell into his leg during a recent game. Jani Hakanpaa won't play because of injury, the Maple Leafs said. He has played only two games this season.

The tournament — featuring NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden — will run from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby will be captains of the United States and Canada, respectively, at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Here are the updated rosters, leadership teams, schedule and broadcast information for the 4 Nations Face-Off:

USA 4 Nations Face-Off roster

Initial six players (listed alphabetically)

F Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

F Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

D Adam Fox, New York Rangers

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

D Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Rest of the roster

F Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

F Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

F Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

F Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

F Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

F Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

F J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

F Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

F Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

D Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

D Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

D Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

G Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

G Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Captain: Matthews. Alternate captains: Matthew Tkachuk, McAvoy

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster

Initial six players

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

F Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

F Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Rest of the roster

F Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

F Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

F Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

F Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

F Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

F Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

F Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

D Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

D Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

D Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (won't play, replacement not named yet)

D Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

D Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

D Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

G Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

G Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Captain: Crosby. Alternate captains: McDavid, Makar

Who will be wearing what number at the #4Nations Face-Off?



We have you covered, including the 13 players who will be wearing a different number than they do in the NHL. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Z4sIsloWLB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2025

Finland 4 Nations Face-Off roster

Initial six players

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

F Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

F Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes

D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (won't play because of injury; replacement not named yet)

D Esa Lindell, Stars

G Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Rest of the roster

F Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

F Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars

F Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

F Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

F Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

F Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

F Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

F Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

F Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

F Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

D Jani Hakanpaa, Toronto Maple Leafs (won't play because of injury; replacement not named yet)

D Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

D Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club

D Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

D Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

G Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Captain: Barkov. Alternate captains: Aho, Granlund, Rantanen

Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off roster

Initial six players

F Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

F William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

F Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

D Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

D Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rest of the roster

F Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

F Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

F Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

F Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

F William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

F Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

F Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

F Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

F Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

D Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

D Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (currently injured)

D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

D Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

G Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers (replaces injured Jacob Markstrom)

G Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

G Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Captain: Hedman. Alternate captains: Ekholm, Erik Karlsson, Nylander

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, TV

(Times p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden at Montreal, 8, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland at Montreal, 8, ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden at Montreal, 1, ABC

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada at Montreal, 8, ABC

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 1, TNT

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 8, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game at Boston, 8, ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4 Nations Face-Off: USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden rosters, captains