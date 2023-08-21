$4 movies are coming to US theaters – for one day only. Here’s when and what to know

Film fans will be able to score discounted tickets at most U.S. movie theaters, but the deal won’t stick around.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, all movies, all showtimes and all formats — including IMAX and other premium screens — will cost just $4 at participating theaters nationwide on National Cinema Day.

The one-day event, hosted by The Cinema Foundation, will return for its second year at more than 3,000 locations and aims to “celebrate the power of movies to bring us together,” the nonprofit said in a news release.

With showings across 30,000 screens, moviegoers can take advantage of the deal all day.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes — moviegoing,” Jackie Brenneman, president of The Cinema Foundation, said in a statement.

Participating chains include Cinemark, Regal, AMC Theaters and more, according to their websites. Some theaters will also offer discounts on popcorn and drinks for snackish customers.

What’s showing?

New releases “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” and “The Hill” will be available for viewing at the discount price, as well as current blockbusters “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the release said.

Family-friendly flicks — including “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and classic re-releases like “Lady Bird” — will also be on screen.

Though slightly more expensive than last year, the $4 tickets are still considered a steal for theatergoers who spent an average of $10.53 on a single ticket in 2022, the Associated Press reported, citing the National Association of Theater Owners.

Last year, “an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers” purchased $3 tickets on Sept. 3 during Labor Day weekend — a typically sluggish time for theater box offices, according to the AP.

“We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics,” Brenneman said in a statement.

