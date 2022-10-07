4 of the most expensive luxury homes for sale in the Columbia SC area right now. Take a peek

Among the houses for sale in the greater Columbia area is a five bedroom, 10 bathroom home that listed in March 2021 for more than $9 million.

The house in Elgin, northeast of Columbia, was taken off the market for a month and relisted for just under $6 million. It’s on the market now for $4.5 million.

Located at 102 Island View Circle in Elgin, SC, it is 17,228 square feet and was built in 2002 by Bennett Hofford Construction and designed by Chris Rose Architects, both of Charleston. The three-level house on 3.5 acres overlooks Tucker Lake and the Tom Fazio-designed 15th island green at The Woodcreek Club.

Windows, shutters and the front door are mahogany and imported from Italy. The floors in the entry way are Brazilian cherry with ash inlay.

Listing agency Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty calls the owners’ suite ‘suite dei proprietari,’ with separate bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, each with a bathroom and walk-in closets. There is a den on that floor as well.

“This could be the game room you dreamed of as a child,” the listing said.

The kitchen has stainless steel countertops, soft-close cabinets and Miele, Gaggenau, and Sub-Zero appliances.

“The kitchen area includes a butler’s pantry, a large laundry room (with chute from the second floor), and one of four powder rooms,” the listing states.

A cherry office suite is located on the basement/garage level of this Elgin home.

A cherry office suite is located on the basement/garage level and includes library shelving, a wet bar with a hammered-pewter sink, and a powder room.

A fitness center, wine cellar and tasting room (with antique saloon doors) are located on that floor as well. Next to the wine cellar is a storage room for cured meats and cheeses.

There is a three-car garage.

Outside is a kitchen with a gas grill, wood-fired pizza oven, two-burner gas cooktop, and ice maker. The pool is saltwater.

A mother-in-law suite has a private garage and a separate 3 car garage has a workshop.

Bythewood log home

This 7,000 square foot Blythewood home lists for $3,350,016.

Not too far away in Bythewood is a five bedroom, 7,000 square-foot home listing for $3,350,016, which Realtor Amy Hammond of Joan Herlong Sotheby’s-Clemson described as “earthy and peaceful.”

Located on 57 acres at 1057 Will Frick Road, “this rustic-style hunter’s paradise” log home includes a processing facility. Two nearby homes on 77 acres with a pond are also available..

“Perfect for a family compound or for someone who helps maintain the property,” the listing says.

This log home on 57 acres is located at 1057 Will Frick Road, Blythewood.

The house includes a kitchen with “vintage-style” cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an island. The main bedroom includes a drop-in tub, enclosed shower and dual sink vanity. There are four garage spaces, a pool with a slide and adjacent hot tub, a potting shed and covered spaces for boats or farm equipment.

There are raised beds for flowers and/or vegetables, other outbuildings, a recreation room and a porch across the front of the house.

Columbia Forest Lake

Located at 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia, the property includes two homes on two acres.

In Columbia, a four bedroom, five bath 9,462 square foot home on Forest Lake has been on the market for about a month. Asking price is $2,375,000.

Located at 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia, the property includes two homes on two acres, listing agent Bud Kinnie of RE/MAX Advantage Group, wrote in the description

The main house, built in 1969, has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths with two master suites, one on each level. The house has 135 feet of lake frontage with a dock and the lake can be seen from most of the rooms.

The other residence was built in 2000 and includes three bedrooms and three baths covering 2,597 square feet.

There is a saltwater pool and cabana.

A saltwater pool is located on the property of 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia beside Forest Lake.

The main house has a four-car garage with a one-bedroom apartment over top.

The house comes with a 22-foot Berkshire pontoon boat with a 115 horsepower motor.

Lake Murray

Located in the Selwood Shore neighborhood, a home known as Hickory Dock has been in the same family for 70 years.

Over on Lake Murray in the Selwood Shore neighborhood is a three-bedroom, three-bath home of 5,936 square feet known as Hickory Dock. Asking price is $2.1 million.

Located at 357 George Sumner Drive, the house, built in 1940, has been owned by one family for more than 70 years. The property has 750 feet of shoreline. Four cottages, three boat docks and a firepit on the 3.5-acre property.

A three bedroom, three bath home of 5,936 square feet known as Hickory Dock is on the market for $2,1 million.

“What are you going to do with the cottages? Whatever you want!!! She shed/man cave/ Air B&B, in-law suites, guest house ... Endless opportunities for a family, an investor or developer,” listing agent Rochelle Hicklin of Todd Realty Partners wrote.