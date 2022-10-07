4 of the most expensive luxury homes for sale in the Columbia SC area right now. Take a peek

Lyn Riddle
·4 min read

Among the houses for sale in the greater Columbia area is a five bedroom, 10 bathroom home that listed in March 2021 for more than $9 million.

The house in Elgin, northeast of Columbia, was taken off the market for a month and relisted for just under $6 million. It’s on the market now for $4.5 million.

Located at 102 Island View Circle in Elgin, SC, it is 17,228 square feet and was built in 2002 by Bennett Hofford Construction and designed by Chris Rose Architects, both of Charleston. The three-level house on 3.5 acres overlooks Tucker Lake and the Tom Fazio-designed 15th island green at The Woodcreek Club.

Windows, shutters and the front door are mahogany and imported from Italy. The floors in the entry way are Brazilian cherry with ash inlay.

Listing agency Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty calls the owners’ suite ‘suite dei proprietari,’ with separate bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, each with a bathroom and walk-in closets. There is a den on that floor as well.

“This could be the game room you dreamed of as a child,” the listing said.

The kitchen has stainless steel countertops, soft-close cabinets and Miele, Gaggenau, and Sub-Zero appliances.

“The kitchen area includes a butler’s pantry, a large laundry room (with chute from the second floor), and one of four powder rooms,” the listing states.

A cherry office suite is located on the basement/garage level of this Elgin home.
A cherry office suite is located on the basement/garage level of this Elgin home.

A cherry office suite is located on the basement/garage level and includes library shelving, a wet bar with a hammered-pewter sink, and a powder room.

A fitness center, wine cellar and tasting room (with antique saloon doors) are located on that floor as well. Next to the wine cellar is a storage room for cured meats and cheeses.

There is a three-car garage.

Outside is a kitchen with a gas grill, wood-fired pizza oven, two-burner gas cooktop, and ice maker. The pool is saltwater.

A mother-in-law suite has a private garage and a separate 3 car garage has a workshop.

Bythewood log home

This 7,000 square foot Blythewood home lists for $3,350,016.
This 7,000 square foot Blythewood home lists for $3,350,016.

Not too far away in Bythewood is a five bedroom, 7,000 square-foot home listing for $3,350,016, which Realtor Amy Hammond of Joan Herlong Sotheby’s-Clemson described as “earthy and peaceful.”

Located on 57 acres at 1057 Will Frick Road, “this rustic-style hunter’s paradise” log home includes a processing facility. Two nearby homes on 77 acres with a pond are also available..

“Perfect for a family compound or for someone who helps maintain the property,” the listing says.

This log home on 57 acres is located at 1057 Will Frick Road, Blythewood.
This log home on 57 acres is located at 1057 Will Frick Road, Blythewood.

The house includes a kitchen with “vintage-style” cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an island. The main bedroom includes a drop-in tub, enclosed shower and dual sink vanity. There are four garage spaces, a pool with a slide and adjacent hot tub, a potting shed and covered spaces for boats or farm equipment.

There are raised beds for flowers and/or vegetables, other outbuildings, a recreation room and a porch across the front of the house.

Columbia Forest Lake

Located at 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia, the property includes two homes on two acres.
Located at 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia, the property includes two homes on two acres.

In Columbia, a four bedroom, five bath 9,462 square foot home on Forest Lake has been on the market for about a month. Asking price is $2,375,000.

Located at 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia, the property includes two homes on two acres, listing agent Bud Kinnie of RE/MAX Advantage Group, wrote in the description

The main house, built in 1969, has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths with two master suites, one on each level. The house has 135 feet of lake frontage with a dock and the lake can be seen from most of the rooms.

The other residence was built in 2000 and includes three bedrooms and three baths covering 2,597 square feet.

There is a saltwater pool and cabana.

A saltwater pool is located on the property of 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia beside Forest Lake.
A saltwater pool is located on the property of 5841 Lakeshore Drive in Columbia beside Forest Lake.

The main house has a four-car garage with a one-bedroom apartment over top.

The house comes with a 22-foot Berkshire pontoon boat with a 115 horsepower motor.

Lake Murray

Located in the Selwood Shore neighborhood, a home known as Hickory Dock has been in the same family for 70 years.
Located in the Selwood Shore neighborhood, a home known as Hickory Dock has been in the same family for 70 years.

Over on Lake Murray in the Selwood Shore neighborhood is a three-bedroom, three-bath home of 5,936 square feet known as Hickory Dock. Asking price is $2.1 million.

Located at 357 George Sumner Drive, the house, built in 1940, has been owned by one family for more than 70 years. The property has 750 feet of shoreline. Four cottages, three boat docks and a firepit on the 3.5-acre property.

A three bedroom, three bath home of 5,936 square feet known as Hickory Dock is on the market for $2,1 million.
A three bedroom, three bath home of 5,936 square feet known as Hickory Dock is on the market for $2,1 million.

“What are you going to do with the cottages? Whatever you want!!! She shed/man cave/ Air B&B, in-law suites, guest house ... Endless opportunities for a family, an investor or developer,” listing agent Rochelle Hicklin of Todd Realty Partners wrote.

Latest Stories

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds