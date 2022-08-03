4 more people die of COVID-19 in N.L., hospitalizations steady

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, though official case numbers don't represent true spread of COVID-19 because PCR tests have limited eligibility requirements. (CBC News - image credit)

Four more people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Health Department's weekly update on Wednesday.

Two of the deaths were in the Eastern Health region, one was in the Central Health region and one was in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. One person was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was 80 or older.

According to the department, 16 people are in hospital, down from 17 last week, with two of them in critical care — down from one — because of the disease.

Six people are in hospital in the Eastern Health region, seven are in hospital in the Central Health region and three are in hospital in the Western Health region. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The province is reporting 295 new confirmed cases, though official case numbers don't represent the true spread of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador because PCR tests have limited eligibility requirements, and daily case counts include only positives found by testing done by health authorities, not positive cases found by residents performing their own rapid tests.

Wednesday's update comes two days after children aged six months to five years became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador