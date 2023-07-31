These 4 Measures Indicate That Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Verizon Communications's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2023 Verizon Communications had US$157.3b of debt, an increase on US$151.2b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$4.92b in cash leading to net debt of about US$152.4b.

A Look At Verizon Communications' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Verizon Communications had liabilities of US$51.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$232.0b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$4.92b in cash and US$23.7b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$254.8b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$143.1b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Verizon Communications would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Verizon Communications has net debt to EBITDA of 3.2 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. But the high interest coverage of 7.2 suggests it can easily service that debt. Unfortunately, Verizon Communications saw its EBIT slide 7.7% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Verizon Communications's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Verizon Communications actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Verizon Communications's level of total liabilities was disappointing. But on the bright side, its interest cover is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Taking into account all the aforementioned factors, it looks like Verizon Communications has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Verizon Communications you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

