These 4 Measures Indicate That NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NRW Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 NRW Holdings had debt of AU$68.8m, up from AU$27.0m in one year. But it also has AU$195.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$127.1m net cash.

A Look At NRW Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, NRW Holdings had liabilities of AU$458.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$210.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$195.9m and AU$349.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total AU$123.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, NRW Holdings has a market capitalization of AU$979.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NRW Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that NRW Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 42%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NRW Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While NRW Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, NRW Holdings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While NRW Holdings does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of AU$127.1m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of AU$83m, being 87% of its EBIT. So is NRW Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - NRW Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

