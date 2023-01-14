These 4 Measures Indicate That Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Eli Lilly's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eli Lilly had debt of US$16.0b at the end of September 2022, a reduction from US$17.1b over a year. However, it also had US$2.82b in cash, and so its net debt is US$13.2b.

How Healthy Is Eli Lilly's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Eli Lilly had liabilities of US$15.7b due within a year, and liabilities of US$21.6b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.82b in cash and US$8.09b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$26.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Eli Lilly has a titanic market capitalization of US$343.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Eli Lilly has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 30.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Eli Lilly grew its EBIT by 6.9% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eli Lilly's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Eli Lilly recorded free cash flow worth 65% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Eli Lilly's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Eli Lilly takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Eli Lilly that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

