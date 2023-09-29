These 4 Measures Indicate That CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Is Using Debt Extensively

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CVS Health Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2023 CVS Health had US$62.3b of debt, an increase on US$53.4b, over one year. However, it does have US$16.9b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$45.4b.

A Look At CVS Health's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, CVS Health had liabilities of US$79.2b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$97.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$16.9b in cash and US$29.5b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$130.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$89.9b, we think shareholders really should watch CVS Health's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that CVS Health's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.5), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Sadly, CVS Health's EBIT actually dropped 6.7% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CVS Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, CVS Health actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

While CVS Health's level of total liabilities has us nervous. To wit both its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and interest cover were encouraging signs. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like CVS Health commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that CVS Health is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - CVS Health has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

