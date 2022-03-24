These 4 Measures Indicate That Cohort (LON:CHRT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cohort's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of October 2021 Cohort had UK£29.4m of debt, an increase on UK£25.5m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has UK£35.5m in cash, leading to a UK£6.13m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Cohort's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cohort had liabilities of UK£63.3m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£48.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£35.5m in cash and UK£54.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£22.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Cohort shares are worth a total of UK£190.3m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cohort boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Cohort if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 51% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cohort can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cohort may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Cohort actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although Cohort's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£6.13m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of UK£21m, being 157% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Cohort's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Cohort , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

