These 4 Measures Indicate That Chinney Alliance Group (HKG:385) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Chinney Alliance Group Limited (HKG:385) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chinney Alliance Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Chinney Alliance Group had HK$167.2m of debt at June 2019, down from HK$210.1m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$587.5m in cash, so it actually has HK$420.4m net cash.

SEHK:385 Historical Debt, March 20th 2020

How Healthy Is Chinney Alliance Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chinney Alliance Group had liabilities of HK$1.52b falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$162.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$587.5m as well as receivables valued at HK$1.96b due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$867.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Chinney Alliance Group has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Chinney Alliance Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Chinney Alliance Group has been able to increase its EBIT by 23% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Chinney Alliance Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Chinney Alliance Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Chinney Alliance Group burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Chinney Alliance Group has HK$420.4m in net cash and a strong balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 23% over the last year. So we don't think Chinney Alliance Group's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Chinney Alliance Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

