The 3 most popular Amazon Kindle devices are on sale for the first time since Prime Day — as low as $65

Amazon Kindle devices are some of the most premier e-readers on the market with tens of thousands of shoppers praising their reliability and performance. If you've been waiting to get your hands on one, now is the best time to do so as the three most popular versions of the iconic e-reader are on sale for the first time since Prime Day.

The Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Kids Edition are all on sale for up to 38% off. And, as an added bonus, most of them come with three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

Take a look at these deals below.

The tried-and-true Kindle base model is currently 28% off and includes a built-in front light and features a glare-free display for easy reading in bright areas. It also comes with 8GB of storage which means you can have thousands of titles on hand in one compact package.

The Kindle Paperwhite is 38% off and is the seamless gradual upgrade from the base model. This version has two times the storage as the first edition and comes in four colors. Plus, it's the thinnest, lightest Kindle yet. As a bonus, read and relax by the pool with ease with this one since it is completely waterproof.

We can't forget about the kids. The Kindle Kids Edition boasts the best deal of the bunch at 32% off. Show your little ones that reading is fun with this device that's built for reading — not a toy. It has a glare-free display and the battery lasts for weeks without recharging.

The Kindle Kids Edition performs differently than a tablet as it's geared specifically for reading books and has no games, ads or videos — so no distractions.

If you're more interested in the Kindle Unlimited service over the devices, you can subscribe independently and get your first six months for just $30 with this limited deal.

Kindle Unlimited (Special 6 Month Deal), $30 For New Members (Orig. $59.94)

To access the deal, simply visit the Kindle Unlimited sign-up page here. Select the two-month deal, click "Join Kindle Unlimited" and follow the sign-up instructions. As with any Kindle Unlimited subscription, it can be canceled at any time.

This rare promotion gives new Kindle Unlimited subscribers access to millions of titles that are drastically cheaper than their corresponding print editions. For instance, the Kindle version of Maggie Shipstead's novel Great Circle, which Amazon editions dubbed the best book of 2021 (so far) retails for only $14.99, which is 48% less than its listed print price.

Take advantage of these Kindle and Kindle Unlimited deals before they expire.

