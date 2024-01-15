4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash in Arizona, police say

Four people were killed and one person was critically injured when a hot air balloon crash-landed in the desert in Eloy, Arizona, on Sunday morning, the Eloy Police Department said.

The crash happened in Pinal County, a rural desert area about five miles north of town, at 7:30 a.m. local time, Eloy Police said.

The mayor of Eloy confirmed that a total of 13 people were in the hot air ballon at the time of the crash -- eight skydivers, four passengers and a pilot, according to local ABC Arizona affiliate KNXV.

Just before the crash the skydivers exited the hot air balloon and witnesses said the balloon appeared to be flying up and down before impact occurred, according to KNXV.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the other three victims died at the hospital and a fifth person is currently in critical condition at Valley Hospital, according to KNXV.

NTSB officials said the hot air balloon crashed due to an unspecified issue with its envelope. Officials with the NTSB and FAA are investigating the incident.

Eloy is about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

