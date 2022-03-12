4 Kent State basketball players suspended over 'f*** Akron' Snapchat video

The Mid-American Conference announced on Saturday that four Kent State players have been suspended for taking part in a profane Snapchat video aimed at Akron, the team they're playing in the MAC Tournament final on Saturday night.

DJ Johnson, Malique Jacobs, Cli'Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins have all been suspended for varying lengths of time for posting and/or participating in the video, which was posted on Friday night sometime after Kent State's victory over the Ohio Bobcats. Johnson has been suspended indefinitely, while Jacobs, Hornbeak and Rollins were all suspended for the first half of the tourney final against Akron.

Johnson was suspended the longest because the video was posted to his account and featured him prominently. In the video, which has since been deleted, he appears to be in the Kent State locker room, flashing his middle finger and chanting "f*** Akron" in time to the song playing in the background. Jacobs, Hornbeak and Rollins all appear at different points during the video.

Kent State and Akron have a longtime rivalry, fueled in part by their proximity to each other. The two Ohio universities are separated by less than 15 miles and are constantly battling each other in the MAC. It's a rivalry that produces endings like this, when Kent State beat Akron by two points in February and proceeded to celebrate directly in front of Akron fans.

Kent State (+120 ML) went and celebrated their victory over rival Akron right in front of Akron fans 😳pic.twitter.com/IwIW4HYo0P — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 12, 2022

It's not known if a specific incident prompted the Snapchat video, or if it was just four college basketball players psyching themselves up for their next opponent after a conference tourney win. Either way, Saturday night's MAC Tournament final will probably be very, very interesting.