4 juveniles, ages 13 to 16, arrested in 3 different Dallas homicides, police say

Four juveniles were arrested over the past three days in three separate homicide investigations, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday and he was charged with murder in an April homicide. Police responded to a shooting call on the evening of April 13 in the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive . When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police determined a group of individuals, including the victim and two other males — a 15-year-old and 16-year-old — were involved in an argument. A short time later, as the victim and the two teens were walking in the street, an unknown suspect shot at them, hitting the victim.

The suspect fled. The two other teenagers were not injured.

In a more recent case, police also arrested a 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old male on Friday. They were charged with murder and aggravated assault in a June 24 homicide. That evening, police responded to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Wullschleger Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man shot on the ground.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the man died at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old male was arrested by Dallas police and was charged with manslaughter in a homicide earlier this month. Police responded July 5 to a call for service in the 1400 block of Peru Street for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found Walter Smith, Jr., 50, dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.

The investigation determined Smith had been shot sometime overnight.

All three of the investigations are ongoing and the names of the teen victim and teen suspects will not be released because they are juveniles.