4 inmates escape from a Georgia detention center, including murder suspect

Investigators in Georgia are asking for the public's help in finding four men who escaped from a jail early Monday morning.

The four detainees allegedly escaped the Bibb County Detention Center around 3 a.m. local time through a damaged day room window and a cut fence, the Bibb County Sheriff's office said. A blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and picked up the men before fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

PHOTO: Chavis Stokes, Joey Fournier, Johnifer Barnwell and Marck Anderson, four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center in Georgia. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The fugitives were identified as Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held on murder charges, Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held on aggravated assault charges, Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being held by the U.S. Marshalls for an undisclosed charge, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being held on possession of a firearm and drug trafficking charges, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTO: The Inmates fled from the detention center through a damaged day room window and a cut fence, after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the location and helped the inmates flee, at 3:00a.m., Oct. 16, 2023. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The detention center is located roughly 85 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

