4 injured after Walmart shooting in Beavercreek, Ohio, police say; suspected shooter dead

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Ohio Monday night, and wounded four people before shooting himself, authorities said.

The suspect had walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, a town of about 46,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area, around 8:30 p.m. and began firing a gun, according to the Beavercreek Police Department. Four people were wounded and transported to area hospitals.

"The conditions of the victims right now is unknown," Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference late Monday.

The shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The suspect's name, a motive for the attack, and other details weren't immediately released.

Police added that no shots were fired by responding officers. Earlier on social media, police said the store had been cleared and secured and there wasn't any "active threat."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and other local agencies are assisting Beavercreek police with the investigation.

"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene," Walmart said in a statement, WHIO-TV reported.

Gun violence across the U.S.

Monday's shooting is the latest incident in a wave of gun violence across the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 38,000 firearm deaths so far this year and 609 mass shootings — which is defined by the archive as four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

The Dayton metropolitan area has also been a site for gun violence. In 2019, a 24-year-old man shot and killed nine people and injured 27 more in the Oregon District. The gunman was then shot and killed by police.

In 2014, a 22-year-old man was fatally shot by a police officer at the same Walmart where the shooting occurred in Beavercreek on Monday. He was holding a pellet gun that he had picked up in the store and police believed he was armed with a real gun.

Contributing: Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio Walmart shooting: 4 injured after gunman opened fire in store