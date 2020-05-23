4 health programs relocating in H.H. Williams Memorial Hospital

Some services in the H.H. Williams Memorial Hospital in Hay River are being relocated as a proactive measure for possible safety and health concerns related to "several roof leaks and ventilation issues."

According to a news release Friday from the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority, public health, the environmental health officer, social services, and home care programs are all moving from the basement of the hospital to the main floor.

Officials don't expect client services to be disrupted.

"Although there are currently no issues in the old section of the building, the relocation addresses any potential health and safety issues that may arise if clients and staff continue to access it," the release says.

It says the programs will be moved one by one, with social services moving first and expected to be fully operational in its new location on the main floor for Monday, May 25. All four moves should be complete by June 12, the release says.

The programs will stay on the main floor until the new government building is finished in downtown Hay River.

The move means the phone numbers for the programs have changed. They are now: