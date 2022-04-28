Here Are 4 Hair Trends To Try This Summer

Summer is on the horizon and the question of the moment is: When you let your hair down this summer, which style will you choose? Authentic Beauty Concept advocate and hair expert Justin Toves-Vincillone details the top summer trends and the best products to maintain them. Key aesthetics, according to Toves-Vincillone, include easy-to-care-for styling and approaches that complement the natural texture of your hair.

Read on for more inspiration before your next hair appointment.

Monochromatic Pastels

Pastel hair color has been one of the top trends embraced for the year. Whether you want to go for a vibrant and edgy look, or pull a sophisticated take on it with a monochromatic shade, be sure that you or your stylist has the correct tools to maintain the color. Toves-Vincillone shares a key tip: "Pastels can be sensitive to the hair cleansing process. To prevent any unwanted fade, cleanse in cool water using Authentic Beauty Concept’s Glow Range, formulated specifically for colored hair to leave your hair with a gorgeous reflective shine."

Retro Fringe

In a pivot to the return of the '70s fringe will be back in a style that can frame your face and add a modern approach. Toves-Vincillone advises using a hair mousse before blow-drying to add volume and life, and finishing with a texture spray to hold the look.

The Plumed Afro

Natural curls will always win. With the passing of the CROWN Act, we will see more natural texture worn in bigger ways, from voluminous curls and waves, to textured hair with vivacious color. Toves-Vincillone's secret tip is to use a cleansing conditioner to cleanse away oil and build-up without stripping the hair.

Jaw Length Bobs

The bob is a classic staple haircut, but there are so many variations of the style that we will see over the summer, such as the bottleneck bob. Toves-Vincillone recommends choosing a hydrating shampoo and conditioner for a good foundation for styling, followed by a primer for heat protection. You can also add a texture spray and pomade to your routine for extra lived-in texture.