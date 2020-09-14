4 gunmen sought in deadly 15-second attack at party near Rutgers University

All it took was 15 seconds for four gunmen to kill two people and injure six others at a house party near Rutgers University, a surveillance video of the attack shows.

New Brunswick police released the video of the shooting that unfolded early Sunday outside a house party just two blocks from the south side of the Rutgers campus.

The footage shows a car pulling up to a house at 1:18 a.m. and four gunmen jumping out with guns blazing and aimed at about 100 people gathered outside the residence, where a birthday party was taking place.

In just 15 seconds, more than two dozen shots were fired before the team of gun-wielding perpetrators got back in the car and sped off.

Two men mortally wounded in the shooting were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where they were pronounced dead. The six other people who suffered bullet wounds were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

While many Rutgers students live in off-campus housing in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, authorities said the investigation shows that no students or staff affiliated with Rutgers were injured in the shooting or had any affiliation with the targeted house party.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunmen, who left the street littered with shell casings and casualties. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

Witnesses told ABC News station WABC in New York that prior to the shooting a fight broke out at the house the gunman appeared to target.

Jacob Beacher, a Rutgers University student, who lives nearby, told WABC that following the eruption of gunfire, he rushed out of his residence to see wounded victims lying in the street.

"I ran up to one young man and I'm saying, 'I'm here man,' and he's gargling blood, so I flipped him over so he won't choke or suffocate, checked for a pulse," Beacher said.

