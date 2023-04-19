Arrest made after 4 found dead at Maine home, 3 shot on interstate in connected incidents

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the deaths of four people who were found dead inside a home Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.

Police announced Tuesday evening that Joseph Eaton has been charged with the murder of the four victims.

"Investigators will be working throughout the night processing multiple scenes and continuing to interview people involved with this incident," police said in a statement.

Eaton was sent to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and is expected to make an initial court appearance later this week, police said.

Four people were first found dead inside a home in Bowdoin, and a short time later, around 10:30 a.m., three people were shot while driving south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, police said. Authorities said the incidents were connected.

Maine State Police previously said there's no threat to the public.

The interstate victims have been hospitalized. One person is in critical condition, police said.

The cause and manner of death of the four people found dead in Bowdoin have not yet been determined, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Yarmouth is about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Ben Stein contributed to this report.

