4 Forms of Government Aid That Can Help You Get Through Inflation

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Over the last year, American households have been hard at work finding ways to fight inflation. Some popular strategies included reviewing and adjusting budgets, delaying unnecessary purchases and downsizing when possible.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?
Learn More: Protect Your Financial Future With Gold and Silver
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Moving forward into 2023, there are certain types of government aid available and potential announcements later in the year regarding future aid. Check in with your state of residence on a regular basis to learn more about the types of relief it offers residents. In the meantime, these forms of government aid may be able to help you get through inflation.

Weatherization Assistance Program

Low-income households may be eligible for weatherization assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Every year, approximately 35,000 homes receive weatherization services to increase energy efficiency at home. The end result is lower energy bills. This gives low-income households the opportunity to afford their utilities and maintain their health and safety.

More than 7 million families have benefited from this program since it began in 1976. To learn if you are eligible, review the WAP application form available on the DOE website.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?

BenefitsCheckUp

Once you reach age 65, you qualify to sign up for Medicare. However, many older adults still find themselves facing additional out-of-pocket healthcare costs on top of other increased living expenses.

One helpful resource to consult is BenefitsCheckUp. BenefitsCheckUp is a free service from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). Since 2001, 9.9 million people have found over $42 billion in benefits simply from using this tool.

Answer a few quick questions to determine if you are eligible for benefit programs. Some of these may include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

  • Medicare Savings Programs

  • Medicaid

  • Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS) – Extra Help

This service is available for older adults and people with disabilities. It is free to use, unbiased and confidential. You may even receive the opportunity to speak with a benefits enrollment specialist in person depending on where you live. Visit the BenefitsCheckUp website to browse available benefits.

Sales Tax Holidays

Depending on the state you live in, you may be eligible to participate in sales tax holidays. A sales tax holiday, as defined by the Sales Tax Institute, is when sales tax is waived or reduced by the state for a limited time. Consumers may make category-specific purchases such as back-to-school shopping or disaster preparedness supplies, sales tax-free.

The Sales Tax Institute offers a chart of sales tax holidays. While the current list still includes dates from 2022, there are some 2023 dates handy to make note of for the following states.

Florida

  • Children’s Clothing Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

  • Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

  • Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Illinois

  • Grocery Tax Suspension: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Tennessee

  • Gun Safes and Gun Safety Equipment Devices Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Check in with your state of residence throughout 2023 to see which sales tax holidays you may be eligible to participate in.

Meals on Wheels

Now more than ever, there’s a demand to serve and deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors. Enter your ZIP code to Meals on Wheels America to find a Meals on Wheels provider in your area.

According to the Meals on Wheels website, the program focuses on caring for adults ages 60 and over, but age requirements may vary by program and areas served. Payment also depends on individual circumstances with a sliding fee scale for meals.

Please note this is not a fully comprehensive list of inflation relief for the calendar year 2023. There may be more forms of government aid made readily available as circumstances change. Stay updated with your state of residence and the news for continued updates.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Forms of Government Aid That Can Help You Get Through Inflation

Latest Stories

  • Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer. “(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant

  • Communication key for veteran Jets coach as Winnipeg gets Bowness bump

    TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi

  • Toronto Arrows return entire coaching staff for 2023 MLR season under Peter Smith

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st

  • Antetokounmpo passes Durant for East All-Star voting lead

    PARIS (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said in the third update of the All-Star balloting. Durant is 132,014 votes behind, with 5,838,182. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains the overall voting leader, with 6,506,682 votes. James has be

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Pascal Siakam is receiving the ultimate respect from opposing teams

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at

  • Donato, Burakovsky help Kraken top Devils 4-3 in overtime

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:04 of the third period tied it at 2. Brandon Tanev put the Kraken in front again at 7:51, but New Jersey forced overtime with another late goal. Nico Hischier jabbed the rebound off Jack Hugh

  • Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue

    MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Former NHLer Hodgson honoured by release of Indigenous hockey card set

    It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson. The 57-year-old is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players who are a part of the Upper Deck First Peoples Rookie Cards set, released Jan. 13. The limited-edition set honours Indigenous hockey players who never had a licensed trading card, and also includes Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Victor Mercredi, Rocky Trottier, William LeCaine, Ted Nolan and Jason Simon. “The first word would be honoured (that) came

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • Sask. curling club holding learn to curl lessons for newcomers

    Newcomers and anyone else who doesn't know how to curl have an opportunity in Melfort, Sask. Gathering people from countries ranging from the Philipines to Ukraine, the club's last two events in November and December have been a hit, according to Jon Schuba with the Melfort Curling Club. "I think it's a great sport and if you've never come from a place that has a curling rink or if you didn't get a chance to do it in school, there's a lot of barriers to entry," he told host Stefani Langenegger o

  • Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss

  • Why do the Leafs lose to undermanned lineups?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.

  • Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller's dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from his home in the Czech Republic to welcome him into the exclusive club with the Sabres. “Ryan, I’m honored to be a part of your night. As goalies, we know what the position demands, all ey

  • Panthers coach Maurice fined for complaining about refs after loss to Leafs

    NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice US$25,000 after he complained about the officiating in his team's recent 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. The Maple Leafs had seven power plays to Florida's three in Tuesday's game, and scored on two of them. "There will always be penalties you take that you earn, and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like,'' Maurice said after the game. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those. "I don't know what the hell those (r

  • Study: Sports help people with intellectual disabilities lower risk of depression

    A study on the positive impact the Special Olympics has on its athletes has given John Bryden hope that he'll be able to speak with his daughter Carly again. Born with an intellectual disability, Carly had been outgoing and was even interviewed by TSN's Kate Beirness as part of a Special Olympics fundraising drive. But she lost the ability to speak as the COVID-19 pandemic made her anxious to the point that text messages became her main form of communication. "The athletics component of the Spec