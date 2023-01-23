4 Forms of Government Aid That Can Help You Get Through Inflation

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Over the last year, American households have been hard at work finding ways to fight inflation. Some popular strategies included reviewing and adjusting budgets, delaying unnecessary purchases and downsizing when possible.

Moving forward into 2023, there are certain types of government aid available and potential announcements later in the year regarding future aid. Check in with your state of residence on a regular basis to learn more about the types of relief it offers residents. In the meantime, these forms of government aid may be able to help you get through inflation.

Weatherization Assistance Program

Low-income households may be eligible for weatherization assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Every year, approximately 35,000 homes receive weatherization services to increase energy efficiency at home. The end result is lower energy bills. This gives low-income households the opportunity to afford their utilities and maintain their health and safety.

More than 7 million families have benefited from this program since it began in 1976. To learn if you are eligible, review the WAP application form available on the DOE website.

BenefitsCheckUp

Once you reach age 65, you qualify to sign up for Medicare. However, many older adults still find themselves facing additional out-of-pocket healthcare costs on top of other increased living expenses.

One helpful resource to consult is BenefitsCheckUp. BenefitsCheckUp is a free service from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). Since 2001, 9.9 million people have found over $42 billion in benefits simply from using this tool.

Answer a few quick questions to determine if you are eligible for benefit programs. Some of these may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicare Savings Programs

Medicaid

Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS) – Extra Help

This service is available for older adults and people with disabilities. It is free to use, unbiased and confidential. You may even receive the opportunity to speak with a benefits enrollment specialist in person depending on where you live. Visit the BenefitsCheckUp website to browse available benefits.

Sales Tax Holidays

Depending on the state you live in, you may be eligible to participate in sales tax holidays. A sales tax holiday, as defined by the Sales Tax Institute, is when sales tax is waived or reduced by the state for a limited time. Consumers may make category-specific purchases such as back-to-school shopping or disaster preparedness supplies, sales tax-free.

The Sales Tax Institute offers a chart of sales tax holidays. While the current list still includes dates from 2022, there are some 2023 dates handy to make note of for the following states.

Florida

Children’s Clothing Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Illinois

Grocery Tax Suspension: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Tennessee

Gun Safes and Gun Safety Equipment Devices Sales Tax Holiday: starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2023

Check in with your state of residence throughout 2023 to see which sales tax holidays you may be eligible to participate in.

Meals on Wheels

Now more than ever, there’s a demand to serve and deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors. Enter your ZIP code to Meals on Wheels America to find a Meals on Wheels provider in your area.

According to the Meals on Wheels website, the program focuses on caring for adults ages 60 and over, but age requirements may vary by program and areas served. Payment also depends on individual circumstances with a sliding fee scale for meals.

Please note this is not a fully comprehensive list of inflation relief for the calendar year 2023. There may be more forms of government aid made readily available as circumstances change. Stay updated with your state of residence and the news for continued updates.

