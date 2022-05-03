4 finalists for vacant Durham City Council seat ‘run the gauntlet’ ahead of Thursday pick

One is Bull City born and bred.

Another had never voted in North Carolina before last Thursday.

One law enforcement roots run deep.

And another wants the city to intervene in the future of the abandoned public housing property known as Fayette Place.

The four finalists to fill the Durham City Council’s vacant seat are Nate Baker, Schnequa Nicole Diggs, Monique Holsey-Hyman and Henry C. McKoy, Jr.

They all “(ran) the gauntlet,” as Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton said during public interviews for a the open seat Monday afternoon.

Each candidate got 50 minutes to answers questions from each sitting council member.

The term for this vacant at large seat formerly held by Charlie Reece runs through December 2023.

The selected appointee will be sworn in during the council’s work session Thursday afternoon.

You can watch Monday’s entire meeting online, but here are some highlights:

Nate Baker

If there’s one thing Baker made very clear it was that he’s a Durham native. He also touted his experience as an urban planner, an issue that has been crucial as the area has grown.

Baker ran for county commissioner in the 2020 primary election and has served on the city’s planning commission for four years.

He suggested fully rewriting the Unified Development Ordinance, which lays out the rules for property development within the city.

When asked about the city’s top three challenge, Baker talked about youth deaths from gun violence and traffic accidents, including distracted and impaired driving, and the city’s rapid growth which he called “both a challenge and an opportunity.”

Middleton asked Baker whether he would ever cast a vote to defund the Durham Police Department.

Baker says he believes that changes should be made to policing, especially in cases involving people with mental illness, but that he was not in favor of defunding the police.

In his application, Baker stated he has a full time job with Texas-based company Quantum Consultants. He “would not be able to afford to leave (his) job” to serve on the council, but would reduce his hours.

Read Baker’s full application here.

Schnequa Nicole Diggs

An N.C. Central University alumna and assistant professor of public administration, Diggs detailed her lengthy academic resume and experience as a public administration expert.

She moved to Durham in the late 1990s for college and then lived in Virginia, Florida and California for her graduate and doctoral degrees. She moved back to Durham in 2019.

Diggs said this partly explained her scant voting record in North Carolina, when asked about it by council member DeDreana Freeman.

“My first time voting in North Carolina was actually Thursday,” Diggs said. “My first time (ever) voting was for former President Barack Obama.”

Policing, local government-citizen relations and trust, and inequity are the city’s top three challenges, she said.

Diggs believes her biggest asset is her affordable housing expertise She works with Durham’s Affordable Housing Implementation Committee and the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit.

Read Diggs’ full application here.

Monique Holsey-Hyman

Originally from New York, Holsey-Hyman has lived in Durham since 2006 when she joined the faculty at Shaw University, North Carolina’s first historically Black college or university in Raleigh. She also teaches courses at NCCU and Walden University.

Holsey-Hyman said she has social services experience and a knack for civic engagement that stems from her mother who was active in her South Bronx neighborhood.

“Along with my mother I assist council meetings, education and community action,” she told the council. “This is where my love for public service comes from.”

She described organizing students to walk to the polls from Shaw’s campus saying she wanted “to get them also active in becoming ... citizens who really care about what’s going on.”

In addition to her he is a board member of the Durham County Department of Social Services. She said that, as a social work professor, she is excited about the city’s Community Safety Program looking to hire more social workers to handle “the issues that police sometimes or maybe not trained to do.”

Council member Jillian Johnson asked Holsey-Hyman, whose husband is a parole officer and sister is a bureau chief in the New York department of corrections, about her views on alternatives to policing.

“We’ve got to think of collaborative resources and innovative methods,” she said. “People are suffering and they need change. and so my background as a social worker and a community advocate, I think would give a different perspective.”

Read Holsey-Hyman’s full application here.

Henry C. McKoy, Jr.

Henry C. McKoy Jr. is an NCCU business professor leading the Hayti Reborn initiative in Durham’s historic Hayti neighborhood.

McKoy, who is originally from Fayetteville, has lived in Durham for over two decades. But he has had “lifelong connection to Durham” as he visited family often when he was young.

McKoy focused on public land use and how using land to bring equity and upward mobility to Durham’s most vulnerable will be key if he is selected. He also talked about making sure that all Durham residents are part of the city’s rapid economic development.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton asked McKoy if his involvement in Hayti Reborn would become a conflict of interest if he were selected.

McKoy and his team lost the bid for development of the Fayette Place, a vacant property in the heart of Hayti, owned by the Durham Housing Authority. The Hayti Reborn team protested their rejection and lack of an interview earlier this year, which DHA rejected. After appealing twice, McKoy wrote to the City, asking the council to intervene. The council hasn’t responded yet.

“Just for transparency, I have no economic interest in the Hayti Reborn effort,” McKoy told the council. “I have never been paid out of that. My work with (the Hayti) community has been on behalf of the community.”

