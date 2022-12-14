4 Eyeshadow Looks for Brown Eyes

Who said a neutral palette is the only look?

Are you looking for a way to make your brown eyes stand out? A little bit of eyeshadow can go a long way in transforming your look. Whether you prefer a subtle, everyday look or something more dramatic, there are countless options available to make your brown eyes pop.

“When choosing an eyeshadow, make sure the color complements your skin tone as well as your eye color,” says CHANEL Makeup Artist, Pati Dubroff. “Brown eyes can really take any color shadow, it’s just about making sure the tones also complements the skin.”

Not sure where to begin when it comes to picking out an eyeshadow? No problem, we’ve asked Dubroff to share the best eyeshadows for brown eyes, and a few of her favorite looks.

Are there specific tones that complement brown eyes?

I know what you’re thinking, "Brown tones go with brown eyes, right?." Yes, they do, but Dubroff says it’s equally nice to incorporate other shades to brighten and liven up the eye area. “For fair or pale skin, watercolor or pastel washes work well,” says the makeup artist. “For medium skin tones, warms, reds, and earthy tones look good. For dark skin tones, vivid, and jewel tones and metallics are great.”

What eyeshadow colors help to accentuate brown eyes?

Reds, orange, peach, and gold all help to accentuate brown eyes, but it’s not limited to these, says Dubroff. “I absolutely love a bright blue or emerald green on a brown eye," she continues. "CHANEL Les 4 Ombres in 79 - Spices has a great brown and soft peach. CHANEL Ombre Première Laque in 35 – Lamé Pourpre is another color I like to use on brown eyes, and CHANEL Les 4 Ombres in 04 - Tweed Brun et Rose, is a nice neutral palette. Bright eye pencils can also be great for pops of color.”

Are there any colors you should stay away from if you have brown eyes?

“In the past, I might have said to stay away from cooler tones when you have brown eyes and warm skin, but I don’t feel that way now,” says the makeup artist. “As long as you incorporate a wash of skin tone-like warmth, cool tones can be a nice contrast. Again, it’s important to balance the cool with something in the brown family.”

Looks to Try

Soft Graphic Eyeliner

“Applying an eyeliner in a slightly softer shade than your brown eye color helps to keep a graphic lined eye soft,” says Dubroff. “I created this look on Whitney Peak using the CHANEL Boy de CHANEL 3-in-1 Eye Pencil in 614- Dark Brown. First, I drew a line then softly smudged it. Then I used a dark brown waterproof pencil to sharpen the corner and rim the water line.”

Watercolor Wash

If you want to create a light watercolor wash like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, peachy tones work well with brown eyes and help to add a bit of interest to a natural soft look. “For this soft eye, I used CHANEL Ombre Première in 802 Undertone as a base, applying it in the crease and edge of the eye, and CHANEL Ombre Première in 804 Scintillance on the lid,” says Dubroff. “On top of that, I used a fluffy eyeshadow brush to apply a wash of soft peach shadow with a slight shimmer to give a whisper of color. When doing a watercolor wash, it’s great to keep all other makeup monochromatic and harmonized, for a soft, natural effect.”

Add a Pop of Color

Adding a pop of color to a neutral eyeshadow can really help to enhance brown eyes. “Simone Ashley is the perfect canvas for playing with pops of color, either muted or bright,” says the makeup artist. “For this look, I played with various tones of purple, from plum in the corners, to lilac along the lash line. I then went around with a shadow tone that is similar to her skin tone, to add a wash of color in the crease and under the eye, to make it feel harmonious with skin.”

Sparking Gold

Washes of glittering gold are perfect complements to make brown eyes sparkle. For this look, Dubroff layered a few shades of gold shadows on Kaia Berber’s lids and finished with a golden balm in the center for extra shine. If you’re trying out this look, the artist recommends sticking to neutral lips to keep the focus on the golden hues on the eyes.

