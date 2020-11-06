4 Extremely Chic Holiday Outfits From H&M, Even If You’re Just Serving Looks At Home

These times have made homebodies of us all, but real hearty partiers know this truth to still be self-evident: The littest memories of all are made long after last call, having a nightcap and bopping to tunes in your own living room.

Now that the function has almost fully moved to our abodes, we’ve teamed up with H&M to bring you outfit ideas that still feel festive and special during a quieter holiday than usual. Ahead, see four stylish, seasonally appropriate looks that work whatever your plans — even if that’s just raving from the comfort of your couch.

Probably the best setting in which to wear a le smoking would be a Venetian masquerade party at which your archenemy is also in attendance, but home is just as good. Crisp white shirting, a chainlink collar, and architectural heels finish this sharp suiting look. Bone-dry martini optional.

More tux detailing, but make it a red-hot dress. Cinch the waist with a rhinestone belt, do up an ankle-tie pump, and saunter over to the DJ booth (aka your side table) to request Track #2 from a mixtape you made for Brian S. in eighth grade.

The holidays typically call for sparkle, but this particular holiday demands a sequin co-ord set for dressed-down glam. Complement the slouchy tunic-and-leggings silhouette with the top boot style of this autumn/winter and a faux fur tote for texture.

