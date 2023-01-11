4 Expensive Home-Remodeling Mistakes To Avoid

Jennifer Taylor
·5 min read
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You’ve saved up some money and you’re ready to start a home remodeling project. Whether the updates are to prepare your home for the market or simply for your own pleasure, you want to be smart about this investment.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
Investing: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000 

As a savvy homeowner, you know all home upgrades don’t offer an equal return, so you want to choose a project that will raise your property value. Here’s a look at four expensive remodeling mistakes you don’t want to make, along with budget-friendly alternatives truly worth your money.

Niche Updates


Your home is a reflection of you, so you might be tempted to spring for a custom renovation that reflects your interests. However, Isabelle Emond, a real estate broker and the owner of RE/MAX Ocean Surf and Sun, based in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, recommended against excessive improvements specifically tailored to your preferences.

“Converting an extra room into a knitting room, converting the garage into a game room or installing wine cellars may make it difficult to find purchasers, because not everyone will share your interests,” she said. “You should avoid these luxury rooms because most buyers would prefer to have the extra space as a blank slate, rather than [have to] modify it to suit their tastes, if they decide to purchase your property.”

For reference, the average cost to build a wine cellar is $40,000, while converting a garage to a living space costs an estimated $15,127, according to HomeAdvisor.

Instead: If you have the funds and you’re committed to a major project, consider converting your basement to a living area. This is more universally appealing because many buyers want to use the garage for its intended purpose.

Transforming your basement into a living area costs approximately $46,900 and you can expect to recoup 64% of the costs, according to the 2019 Remodeling Impact Report, released by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry and the National Association of Realtors®.

If your budget isn’t quite that large, but you still want to take on a big project, consider adding a new roof. This will cost an average of $7,500 and you’ll likely recoup 107% of the costs, according to the Remodeling Impact Report.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

High-End Kitchen Remodel

A kitchen is the heart of the home, so you might think no dollar value is too high to invest in it, but Emond said that isn’t the case.

“Avoid redesigning the kitchen with the most recent smart equipment with overly sophisticated features that a buyer would not appreciate,” she said. “Over-renovating to the point where you can’t recoup your initial investment is a bad choice.”

While innovative appliances might be fun for you in the short term, Emond said it’s best to focus on upgrades that appeal to the masses.

“Instead of rebuilding a kitchen to be extremely smart, refinish the cabinets, change the backsplash and repaint the walls, because these features are easier and less expensive to change for the buyer.”

You’ll also save a lot of money by opting against a high-end kitchen remodel, as the average cost for this type of project is $149,079 — with 53.9% of costs recouped — according to the 2021 Remodeling magazine Cost vs. Value report.

Instead: Toning your kitchen remodel down to a mid-range price point offers serious savings. If you’re looking for a total overhaul, a major mid-range kitchen remodel costs an average of $75,571 — with a 57.4% return on investment — while a minor kitchen remodel costs approximately $26,214, with 72.2% of costs recouped, according to Remodeling Magazine.

Waterfall Countertops

Speaking of kitchen improvements, if you’re thinking about hopping on the popular waterfall countertop trend, Martha McNamara, head of design and product curation at Vevano Home, a firm that provides virtual interior design services and specializes in major home renovations, advised against it.

“Although they are a beautiful statement piece, it often doubles your countertop price,” she said.

Expect to spend $40 to $100-plus per square foot of stone slabs for a waterfall countertop and up to $100 per square foot for installation, according to Caesarstone. While the site notes these costs are comparable to what you’d pay with a conventional countertop, it’s this up to $2,000 fabrication costs and $200 to $1,200 resealing costs — needed up to twice per year with granite — that really bring the price up.

Instead: If you’re having second thoughts about that waterfall countertop, McNamara suggested finished cabinet panels that extend the depth of the overhang as a great alternative. She said this option is also more versatile and can work with more traditional styles, whereas the waterfall countertop is hard to pair with anything but a modern look.

Overall, expect to spend an average of $3,096 for countertop installation — including both materials and labor — according to HomeAdvisor.

Start Now: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Home Gyms

At the beginning of the pandemic, home gyms were all the rage, but Ben Fisher, a luxury real estate agent with The Fisher Group in Salt Lake City, Utah, said this trend has gone out of style.

“If you really want to do some serious workout in your home, you can just buy a treadmill for running and a few other materials like a dumbbell, skipping rope and others,” he said.

The average cost of building a home gym is $2,000, according to HomeAdvisor. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of better renovation options for your money.

Instead: It’s not the most exciting update, but an insulation upgrade costs approximately $2,400 and you’ll recoup about 83% of the costs, according to the Remodeling Impact Report.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Expensive Home-Remodeling Mistakes To Avoid

Latest Stories

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

    D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl