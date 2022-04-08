4 dead in murder-suicide inside Jackson County home, sheriff says. ‘It’s terrible.’

Four people are dead following a domestic violence related murder-suicide in the 14000 block of Oak View Circle, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday night.

The dead are two men and two women, Ezell said. The home is in the Latimer community, north of Interstate 10 at Exit 50.

So far, he said, deputies have determined the suspected shooter is the ex-husband of one of the women who died and a relative of the other dead woman.

Deputies are still trying to determine the connection between the other male victim and the shooter.

“It’s terrible,” Ezell said. “Four people are dead. It’s just a very sad situation.”

Sheriff’s deputies went to the home off Tucker Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a 911 caller reporting shots fired at a neighbor’s house.

Just as sheriff’s deputies pulled up at the home in a residential neighborhood, they heard the final shot being fired. Ezell said is is believed that was when the suspect shot and killed himself.

When deputies went inside the home, they found all four victims dead of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-5898.